Generous Latimer Arts College students donate Wicksteed Park prizes to Kettering boy with rare childhood cancer

Nikita Jackson and brother Dylan Jackson donated their prize to Sebastian Nunnery

A pair of talented siblings have re-gifted a prize won at a awards ceremony to a six-year-old Kettering boy with cancer.

Latimer Arts College students Dylan and Nikita Jackson won the ‘creative ambition award’ sponsored by Wicksteed Park at the annual Pride of Latimer Awards.

They donated their Wicksteed Park wristbands to Sebastian Nunney who is being treated for neuroblastoma cancer.

Sebastian Nunney with his prize

Sebastian’s dad Gregg, head of English at Latimer, is a colleague of Dylan and Nikita’s mum Jyoti, assistant principal at the college.

She said: “It was a lovely gesture by Dylan and Nikita to think of Sebastian when they won the award. Everyone here is hugely aware of Sebastian’s illness and his ongoing need for treatment, hopefully this will provide him and a friend with a memorable day out and an opportunity to just be able to be a little boy again for a while.

After Wicksteed Park bosses heard of Dylan and Nikita’s kindness, the pair were treated with another gift.

Carly Redington, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales, said: “It is such a lovely and kind thing to do we’ve decided to give them both the chance to re-visit the park over the October half term with a free wristband each to thank them for their compassion.

“We are also looking to arrange a very special visit for Sebastian and his guest and are working with his parents Gregg and Lindsay to make it a day they can all remember.”

Sebastian’s family has a GoFundMe page to help raise £200,000 to fund possible treatment abroad.