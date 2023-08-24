News you can trust since 1897
GCSE success for Barton Seagrave man, 26, who attains maths grade needed to kickstart a career in teaching

Cameron will embark on a PGCE in September
By William Carter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

GCSE results day is a stressful time for students up and down the country, and for a resident of Barton Seagrave it was an opportunity to revisit a subject that has eluded him for a while.

Cameron James, 26, found out this morning that he achieved a grade C in maths, exactly what he needed to kickstart a career in teaching.

He said: “Going back to school style learning was a challenge, especially with maths which was always a major weakness throughout my time at school.

Cameron James at his University of Bedfordshire graduation.Cameron James at his University of Bedfordshire graduation.
Cameron James at his University of Bedfordshire graduation.
"I had to grit my teeth and bear going back to maths as it was a must for getting my teaching career started.”

Cameron dedicated Thursday evenings to maths at Tresham College in Kettering all year while working full-time.

He previously achieved an undergraduate degree in Sports Studies from the University of Bedfordshire in 2019, and will embark on a PGCE course in September at Huxlow Academy in Irthlingborough.

Congratulations!

