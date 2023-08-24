GCSE results day is a stressful time for students up and down the country, and for a resident of Barton Seagrave it was an opportunity to revisit a subject that has eluded him for a while.

Cameron James, 26, found out this morning that he achieved a grade C in maths, exactly what he needed to kickstart a career in teaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Going back to school style learning was a challenge, especially with maths which was always a major weakness throughout my time at school.

Cameron James at his University of Bedfordshire graduation.

"I had to grit my teeth and bear going back to maths as it was a must for getting my teaching career started.”

Cameron dedicated Thursday evenings to maths at Tresham College in Kettering all year while working full-time.

He previously achieved an undergraduate degree in Sports Studies from the University of Bedfordshire in 2019, and will embark on a PGCE course in September at Huxlow Academy in Irthlingborough.