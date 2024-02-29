Future of Rushden Lakes' Body Shop store revealed as list of closures announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Body Shop has published the full list of stores that are to close and those which will remain open, including an update on the future of its branch at Rushden Lakes.

While 116 shops will continue trading, 75 are set to shut over the next four to six weeks.

At the time, they said they would be restructuring its UK business, with the administrators adding: “Taking this approach provides the stability, flexibility and security to find the best means of securing the future of The Body Shop and revitalizing this iconic British brand.”

Today’s announcement sees the Northampton shop listed as among those set to close.