Future of Rushden Lakes' Body Shop store revealed as list of closures announced
The Body Shop has published the full list of stores that are to close and those which will remain open, including an update on the future of its branch at Rushden Lakes.
While 116 shops will continue trading, 75 are set to shut over the next four to six weeks.
It comes after the beauty chain called in administrators earlier this month to try and secure the company’s future.
At the time, they said they would be restructuring its UK business, with the administrators adding: “Taking this approach provides the stability, flexibility and security to find the best means of securing the future of The Body Shop and revitalizing this iconic British brand.”
Today’s announcement sees the Northampton shop listed as among those set to close.
However, the Rushden Lakes branch in Garden Square appears to be safe as it is on the list for stores due to remain open.