Furniture manufacturer Flexispot moves into Wellingborough industrial estate

A ‘kinetic’ furniture manufacturer is to move into a new base at Prologis Park in Wellingborough.

Flexispot Limited sells ergonomic furniture including standing desks, adjustable chairs and storage solutions.

The firm is moving out of nearby Northampton and into Prologis Park at Wellingborough West, off Sywell Road.

Owned by American logistics firm Lecangs, Flexispot moved to the 130,000 square foot distribution centre as part of its ambitious expansion plans.

The Prologis unit at Wellingborough West that will become the new home to Flexispot.

Flexispot, is leading the kinetic furniture movement, putting ergonomics and eco-consciousness at the heart of its operations. Flexispot’s offering encompasses a range of office furniture such as adjustable desks, chairs and storage solutions made from fully-recyclable materials with a focus on advanced engineering and technology.

Tom Price, leasing director for Prologis UK, said: “Working with Flexispot has been incredibly rewarding and it’s excellent that the business has chosen Prologis Park Wellingborough West for its expansion. The team’s top priority was a facility with racking already in place and DC2 fits the bill perfectly. We’re all looking forward to welcoming the business to the Park’s thriving community.”

The newly signed agreement builds on the global partnership between Lecangs LLC and Prologis, covering about two million sq ft of logistics space internationally.

Richard Tang, Business Operational Director at Flexispot Limited, said: “Choosing DC2 at Prologis Park Wellingborough West was the natural choice for us. Our parent company already has a longstanding relationship with Prologis, so we knew that we would be in good hands right from the outset. Finding a unit with racking already in place was a ‘must-have’ for us too and we’re confident we’ve found the perfect base from which to grow our business further.”