'Fully immersive' Santa's Grotto at Beckworth Emporium to include all-new 'Santa and the Magic Tree' activity

Beckworth Emporium has unveiled plans for a fully immersive new Santa’s Grotto experience, bringing a new attraction to families who attend the Northamptonshire garden centre.

For the first time, the 2025 event will feature a new Santa and the Magic Tree activity, which those at the emporium hope ‘will bring the joy of Christmas to life.’

Blue Diamond Group Events Manager Rebecca Gurnett says: “We can’t wait to share this amazing new Santa’s Grotto Experience with families of all ages. “The Magic Tree activity captures all the wonder and joy of Christmas. We want every child to leave the grotto brimming with excitement for the big day!”

Each child will plant a magic bean in a pot before arriving at the grotto. When they meet Santa, he will invite them to place their plant pot in his Magic Sprouting Chamber.

The grotto runs from November 15 to December 24 at Beckworth Emporium

There, attendees will have the chance to meet Santa in his grotto to share their Christmas wishes. Each child will receive a gift from Santa, and the moment will be captured in a special photo to take home.

At the end of the visit, the previously-planted beans will have sprouted into a real mini-Christmas tree, which they can decorate before taking home with them.

Alongside the grotto, which runs from November 15 to December 24, Beckworth Emporium will celebrate the festive season with festive menus in The Glasshouse, a Christmas Emporium, and farm shop stocked with seasonal food and drink.

The grotto is a ticketed event, which costs £14 with a £1.50 booking fee. Places can be booked online here.