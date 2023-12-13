Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A workshop to help people learn how to effectively decorate Christmas tables took place on November 30, with the fully-booked session being praised by organisers at Rushden Town Council.

At Rushden Hall, a team of professional florists from Jan Floral Boutique were on hand to talk people through the process, sharing helpful tips along with techniques demonstrating different ways to arrange the flowers and create unique and eye-catching designs.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: "The success of the Christmas table decoration workshop at Rushden Hall can be attributed to the passion and expertise of the instructor, and the event provided an excellent opportunity for people to come together, learn something new, and have a wonderful time in the process.

The Christmas decorating workshop on November 30 was sold out

“Overall, the workshop was a resounding success, leaving participants excited and eager for future events and workshops.

“The atmosphere during the workshop was filled with joy and excitement as everyone worked diligently, putting their newfound knowledge into practice.

"The room buzzed with laughter and conversation as participants proudly showcased their creations and shared ideas with one another.”

The participants were provided with all the necessary materials before the 7pm session, including a variety of fresh flowers, greenery and decorative elements, and were treated to mulled wine and warm mince pies.

Attendees left feeling inspired and confident in their ability to create beautiful table decorations that would impress their guests when the time for Christmas dinner finally arrives.