Motorists wanting to use the eastbound A14 at Thrapston at the end of this week, over the weekend and early on Monday morning have been advised to use alternative routes.

The A14 eastbound between Junctions 10 (Burton Latimer) and 13 (Thrapston) will be closed from 8pm on Friday, October 10 to 6am on Monday, October 13 to enable contractors for National Highways to remove a damaged bridge joint on the Nene Viaduct.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “A full closure of this nature and duration is needed so we can work safely and complete the task in the most efficient way.

The A14 will be closed eastbound near Thrapston this weekend /Google

“Traffic will be diverted via the A6 at Junction 10 and the A45 to rejoin the A14 at Junction 13.

"Please plan ahead. Follow our signed diversion rather than your satnav and allow extra time for your journey.”

A14 drivers have been told to ignore their sat navs and use the official 16.5-mile diversion.

People who choose to use back roads to avoid the closure could be taken on a 10.2-mile route – but it would use weight-limited routes including the ancient Nine Arches Bridge across the River Nene between Islip and Thrapston.

The A14 viaduct at Thrapston /Google with inset - an example of the sort of temporary plates that will be used, lying flat in the daytime and up for works at night/ Maurer The current expansion joint which needs replacing/ National Highways An example of the sort of temporary plates that will be used - lying flat in the daytime and up for works at night/Maurer

In August, project manager Simon Wagstaff promised a safety van would be positioned in Thrapston to record HGVs ignoring the town’s weight limit – footage of breaches will then be shared with police and transport managers.

Mr Wagstaff said: “We are determined, where possible, to minimise disruption for not only the people using our roads but also those in nearby communities who may be impacted by our work.

“We’ve been working with the police, local councils and MP to understand concerns about high volumes of traffic diverting through Thrapston, particularly those ignoring the weight limit.

HGVs have been told to follow official diversion signs /National World

"During the work we will be reminding road users to follow the well signed diversion route and not their sat navs.”

The maintenance work is to replace an expansion joint on the A14 bridge over the River Nene between Junction 12 and 13.

Expansion joints are flexible devices designed to accommodate movement within a structure due to thermal expansion or contraction, or other forces such as traffic.

The joints prevent stress build-up and potential cracking or damage so it’s vital they are well-maintained and replaced when necessary.

