Drivers and people living in communities alongside the A14 at Thrapston are bracing themselves for five-months of bridge repairs as repairs are made to a viaduct expansion joint between junctions 12 and 13.

Work starts on Monday, September 1 to replace an expansion joint on the A14 Nene Viaduct between junctions 12 (Islip) and 13 (Thrapston).

To reduce the amount of traffic diverting through Thrapston and other smaller communities the A14 will be closed overnight between junction 10 (Burton Latimer) and junction 13 (Thrapston) one direction at a time.

A14 drivers have been told to ignore their sat navs and use an official 16.5-mile diversion during roadworks on Thrapston viaduct.

National Highways have said repairs will be ‘kept to a minimum’ where possible.

They said: “Most of the work will be carried out using overnight closures of the A14 between junctions 12 and 13, one carriageway at a time, from 9pm to 5am.

“Work is planned to start on Monday, September 1, 2025, and we expect to complete early 2026.

“To complete our work safely, we’ll work overnight using a combination of full closures and lane closures to reduce disruption. Our work at this location will also include a series of weekend closures. Further updates will be provided at the earliest opportunity.”

Traffic management will take place:

From September 1 to September 5, A14 closed westbound, 9pm to 5am

From September 8 to September 12, A14 closed eastbound, 9pm to 5am

From September 22 to September 26, A14 closed westbound, 9pm to 5am

From September 29 to approximately mid-November, A14 closed eastbound, Monday to Friday, 9pm to 5am

From approximately mid-November to early 2026, A14 closed westbound, Monday to Friday, 9pm to 5am

No closures will be in place over the Christmas holidays.

National Highways added: “We do require two full weekend closures that are currently planned for eastbound in October and westbound in January 2026, exact dates will be confirmed in due course.

"Throughout this time, we’ll close the road from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday morning. These are required for the installations of the new expansion

“Traffic will be diverted along the A6/A45 between A14 junctions 10 and 13 when closures are in affect.

“We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum. We always aim to work to the programme, however unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes.

“Please accept our apologies in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

To reduce traffic cutting through local communities where weight limits are in place, particularly Thrapston, the official 16.5-mile diversion will take motorists off the A14 at junction 10 onto the A6 near Barton Seagrave directing traffic past Burton Latimer, through Finedon, past Irthlingborough to the A45 at Chowns Mill roundabout.

Drivers will be sent back to rejoin the A14 junction 13 using the A45 – or vice versa, depending on the direction of carriageway closures.

People who choose to use back roads to avoid the closure could be taken on a 10.2-mile route – but it would use weight-limited routes including the ancient Nine Arches Bridge across the River Nene between Islip and Thrapston.

National Highways contractors say they have planned works on one carriageway at a time to ‘reduce’ the amount of traffic diverting through Thrapston and other smaller communities.

Project manager Simon Wagstaff had promised a safety van will be positioned in Thrapston to record HGVs ignoring the town’s weight limit – footage of breaches will then be shared with police and transport managers.

Mr Wagstaff said: “We are determined, where possible, to minimise disruption for not only the people using our roads but also those in nearby communities who may be impacted by our work.

“We’ve been working with the police, local councils and MP to understand concerns about high volumes of traffic diverting through Thrapston, particularly those ignoring the weight limit. During the work we will be reminding road users to follow the well signed diversion route and not their sat navs.”