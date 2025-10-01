'Frustration' with leak at Wellingborough's Swansgate Shopping Centre as council delays fix while it looks for long-term solution

North Northants Council (NNC) says it is working as quickly as possible to identify ‘safe, effective and long-term repair solutions that are also cost-efficient’ for a leak in the roof of the Swansgate shopping centre bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council had issued an update as to its planned repair in March, saying works would be carried out and completed ‘later in 2025’, however as of today (October 1), the roof remains broken and it is likely to be for some time.

Cones and cordons are in place, yet there remains a risk to people using the centre as this hasn’t completely stopped water from spilling onto the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leak in the roof of the bridge connecting Swansgate to the multi-story car park has persisted for well over a year

Local shopper, Petra Traynor, highlighted the leak in November 2024, believing it to be a serious health concern.

She said: “The amount of water was a real hazard. That was after just an hour or so of rain. A cleaner and a security guard mopping it up.

“The council said they would look at repairs but that it was going to take time. How much time? We are nearly a year on and nothing has been done apart from getting bigger cones.

"They have had a dry spring and summer to work on this. Now we are heading back into autumn and winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is it going to take to get them to take responsibility and fix this? NNC has a duty of care to everyone who walks through there from the car parks to the centre.

"It’s a health and safety risk. They are not acting in a responsible manner.”

The bridge connecting Swansgate shopping centre in Wellingborough and its adjoining multi-storey car park is, like the latter, owned by NNC, so the responsibility is on the council to manage the repair.

Shoppers going to and from the car park into the centre are having to navigate past the leak in the centre of the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A North Northants Council spokesman said: “Following remedial works to address leaks last winter, North Northamptonshire Council identified that significant further works are required to the bridge roof.

"Initial surveys carried out over the summer have informed the development of a business case to secure capital funding, which will enable works to proceed.

“We understand the frustration this causes for users of the facility and want to reassure you that we are working as quickly as possible to identify safe, effective and long-term repair solutions that are also cost-efficient.”