Persisting leak in Wellingborough's Swansgate shopping centre continues as council says work will take place 'later in 2025'

A leaking roof, which has been broken for months in the bridge connecting Swansgate shopping centre with the adjoining multi-storey car park, is still yet to be fixed, with the council now saying it intends to repair the roof ‘later in 2025.’

Water collection buckets have been in place for months, however some people have been increasingly concerned with the safety issues which have come as a result of the leak, believing it to be ‘an accident waiting to happen.’

The leak means Wellingborough’s shoppers who are coming from the car park into the centre are having to navigate past the leak, which has become a safety hazard as water collects on the hard floor.

A North Northants Council (NNC) spokesman said: “Whilst we have endeavoured to address the leaks over the winter period, capital works are required to the bridge roof which include ensuring a safe access arrangements to affect a full repair. We are working to procure repairs to the bridge to enable works to take place later in 2025.”

The bridge connecting the council-owned multi-storey car park and the privately-owned shopping centre is owned and overseen by North Northants Council. In November, leader of NNC Jason Smithers said the fix was ‘highly complicated.’

Petra Traynor, who frequently uses the centre, said: “The area from the lifts and car park into the centre becomes a slalom on rainy days. Cones and bins should be a temporary measure in an emergency until the issue is resolved. It seems the resolution is to simply add more cones and bins.”