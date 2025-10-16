'Frustrating' legal delays see brand new £1m Kettering 3G pitch locked and unused

A brand new £1m football pitch officially launched in Kettering two months ago remains padlocked and unused due to legal issues.

Representatives from Northamptonshire Football Association (NFA), the Football Foundation and North Northants Council (NNC) had gathered to celebrate the formal launch of Kettering Sports Park on August 5.

But more than nine weeks after the ribbon was cut at the state-of-the-art 3G all-weather astroturf pitch, no teams have been able to use or book the facility.

Local councillor Steve Geary (Green, St Peter) says he is frustrated by the delays.

The pitch at Kettering Sports Park remains padlocked/National World

He said: “It’s an embarrassment, from what I can see from the outside looking in, the local managers are doing their best, but it’s down to the legals.

"It’s frustrating – it’s been opened with the right intent. It was a good event, but the legal situation needs to be done properly. Whilst I find it frustrating, that’s

what happens when you have three sets of legal teams involved.”

Cllr Geary says residents have been contacting him wanting to know when the new pitch can be hired, especially with such high demand.

The official opening event in August /National World

He added: “I would love to see people enjoying this new facility.”

To build on the Euros success of England’s female footballers, £810,330 was granted by the Lionesses Futures Fund – topped up by a North Northamptonshire Council award of £150,000 and a Northamptonshire Football Association award of £50,000.

While the 3G pitch, equipped with new fencing, LED floodlights and a spectator area remains unused, the adjoining newly-refurbished sports pavilion at the Kettering Town Harriers running track is open.

Members of public were able to visit the new Kettering Sports Park on a community day at the end of August but the gates have remained padlocked ever since.

The official opening event in August /National World

A spokesman for NNC said: “The works at Kettering Sports Park are now complete, and the pavilion is actively being used by the local athletics club.

“A minor amendment on the land lease is awaiting sign off and then pitch usage will begin.

"North Northamptonshire Council and all partners involved are working to minimise any further delays and we anticipate the pitch will be accessible by the end of October.”

Construction work at the Kettering Sports Park began in March 2025 under the previous Conservative-run North Northants Council.

As a Lionesses Futures Fund site, the new pitch at Kettering will prioritise access for women and girls through reserved peak-time slots and inclusive, welcoming changing facilities.

Designed to deliver a ‘best-in-class experience’, the pitch is planned to be open to the wider community.

At the opening event Cllr Brian Benneyworth, NNC’s executive member for health and leisure, said: “I’m delighted with the launch of Kettering Sports Park, a state-of-the-art sports facility based at the popular Thurston Drive site, and an outstanding example of what can be achieved through collaborative partnership working.

“Football is a growing sport for women and girls, and this is a much-needed resource for the Kettering community. I’d like to thank our funding partners, Northamptonshire Football Association, and the Football Foundation, as well as the council’s leisure Services team, for helping make Kettering Sport Park’s fantastic facilities a resounding success.”

Leader of NNC Cllr Martin Griffiths had added: “My thanks go to all partners involved in progressing this important development. With safe, accessible, and best-in-class facilities for women and girls, we are removing barriers to participation and enhancing local sporting opportunities.

“I look forward to seeing local women and girls enjoy the new facilities and their football thrive in the new Kettering Sports Park environment.”

The Northamptonshire FA has been contacted for comment.