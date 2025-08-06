£1m Kettering all-weather pitch and refurbished pavilion facilities launched for future Lionesses

Footballers and athletes will be able to use newly-refurbished and improved facilities at Kettering Leisure Village after a £1m transformation project thanks to the Lionesses.

To build on the Euros success of England’s female footballers, £810,330 was granted by the Lionesses Futures Fund – topped up by a North Northamptonshire Council award of £150,000 and a Northamptonshire Football Association award of £50,000.

Based at Thurston Drive, Kettering, the facility, renamed ‘Kettering Sports Park’, boasts a new state-of-the-art 3G all-weather astroturf pitch, equipped with new fencing, LED floodlights and a spectator area, as well as a newly refurbished sports pavilion.

Representatives from Northamptonshire Football Association, and the Football Foundation were joined by Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northants Council (NNC), Cllr Brian Benneyworth, NNC’s executive member for health and leisure, MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting, council officers and works contractors to celebrate the formal launch of Kettering Sports Park on Tuesday (August 5).

Kettering Sports Park official opening of newly refurbished 3G pitch at KLV l-r Cllr Helen Campbell chairman of North Northants Council and Kirsty Clarke (chief exec officer Northants Football Association}/National World

Robert Sullivan, CEO of the Football Foundation, said: “The Lionesses Futures Fund builds on the Football Foundation’s biggest ever commitment to providing equal access to grassroots facilities for women and girls.

“Over 12,500 women’s and girls’ football teams were playing at sites that have benefitted from foundation funding last season, whether that be for new goalposts, improved grass pitches or brand-new changing pavilions and 3G pitches.

“Thanks to funding from the Premier League, the FA and Government, the Football Foundation is committed to investing even more to help ensure every woman and girl inspired by the Lionesses has a great place to play.”

Kettering Sports Park official opening of newly refurbished 3G pitch at KLV / National World

Originally built in the 1980s, the pavilion will support users of the football pitch and the Kettering Town Harriers Athletics Club, and will host a range of new community activities. The refurbished pavilion now benefits from new changing facilities, a bookable community room and a café.

Construction work at the Kettering Sports Park began in March 2025 under the previous Conservative-run North Northants Council.

As a Lionesses Futures Fund site, the new pitch at Kettering is prioritising access for women and girls through reserved peak-time slots and inclusive, welcoming changing facilities. Designed to deliver a ‘best-in-class experience’, the pitch will also be open to the wider community.

Kettering Sports Park official opening of newly refurbished 3G pitch at KLV /National World

Kirsty Clarke, chief executive officer of Northamptonshire Football Association, said: “Northamptonshire Football Association and I are excited to welcome all members of the community to the Kettering Sports Park following this official launch.

"We are particularly excited to welcome women and girls inspired by the recent successes of the Lionesses in respective 2022 and 2025 UEFA Euros and in bringing our ‘Create the Feeling’ grassroots football strategy to life.”

Speaking about the importance of the new facility not just as a building pitch and track but as a ‘home’.

She said: “It’s a home that creates a sense of belonging, a sense of safety and a sense of achievement. We want it to be a hub for the community that really drives change.”

Since the Lionesses lifted the trophy in 2022, 68,000 more girls are playing football compared to before the tournament. However, too often, badly-lit pitches, unsuitable changing facilities and late-night kick-off times put women and girls off taking up the sport.

The new pitch at Kettering is one of more than 30 projects that have benefitted from the Lionesses Futures Fund – a £30 million cash injection from the Government and The FA delivered by the Football Foundation.

Rosie Wrighting MP for Kettering said: “This will be a huge boost to community groups and it's great to hear that access for women and girls will be prioritised. I'm really proud that Kettering now has this fantastic state-of-the-art facility and I look forward to seeing it inspire the next Chloe Kelly."

To ensure each Lionesses Futures Fund site provides a ‘best-in-class’ experience for women and girls, they are required to meet certain criteria including social and competitive sessions for all ages, priority access for women and girls sessions and female-friendly changing facilities with basic sanitary products within changing rooms and toilet areas.

Female representation across the site operator’s committees must also be guaranteed.

Cllr Benneyworth, said: “I’m delighted with the launch of Kettering Sports Park, a state-of-the-art sports facility based at the popular Thurston Drive site, and an outstanding example of what can be achieved through collaborative partnership working.

“Football is a growing sport for women and girls, and this is a much-needed resource for the Kettering community. I’d like to thank our funding partners, Northamptonshire Football Association, and the Football Foundation, as well as the council’s leisure Services team, for helping make Kettering Sport Park’s fantastic facilities a resounding success.”

Cllr Griffiths added: “My thanks go to all partners involved in progressing this important development. With safe, accessible, and best-in-class facilities for women and girls, we are removing barriers to participation and enhancing local sporting opportunities.

“I look forward to seeing local women and girls enjoy the new facilities and their football thrive in the new Kettering Sports Park environment.”

To book the pitch email [email protected] or call 01536 234409 or go to https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/kettering-pitch-and-track/.

Members of public will be able to visit the new Kettering Sports Park on a community open day on Friday, August 29 from 3pm to 6pm. There is no charge for the event.

Find out more about the Lionesses Futures Fund, by visiting the foundation’s website here.

For more information about the Football Foundation visit footballfoundation.org.uk.