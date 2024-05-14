Friends take on Great North Swim for Kettering General Hospital at Lake Windermere
Jack Pishhorn and Nick Hayton will don their trunks and goggles to tackle the waters of Lake Windermere in the Great North Swim this June.
The Twinkling Stars appeal, run by Northamptonshire Health Charity at Kettering General Hospital, aims to raise funds for a much-needed bereavement maternity suite.
Jack, head of culture, tourism and heritage for North Northamptonshire Council, said: “I am thrilled to take part in the Great North Swim and support such an important cause. The bereavement maternity suite will offer essential support to families in their time of need, and we hope our efforts can make a significant difference.”
The Great North Swim is a renowned open-water swimming event, attracting participants from all over the country. Jack and Nick are looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to make a positive impact.
Nick, corporate and community fundraiser for Northamptonshire Health Charity, added: “It’s an honour to swim alongside Jack for the Twinkling Stars appeal. The support from our community will help create a compassionate and peaceful environment for those who need it most.
“Participating in the Great North Swim is a personal challenge for me, but it’s nothing compared to the challenges faced by families dealing with loss. Knowing that our efforts will help provide them with a comforting and private space is incredibly motivating.”
The Great North Swim is the UK’s biggest open water swimming event and gives participants a chance to immerse themselves in nature in the beautiful surroundings of Lake Windermere.
The Twinkling Stars appeal focuses on providing a dedicated space for patients and families dealing with loss. The funds raised will contribute to building individual rooms, a dedicated entrance, and a serene outdoor area, ensuring comfort and privacy during difficult times.
To support their efforts go to https://arlagreatnorthswim2024.enthuse.com/pf/jack-pishhorn and https://arlagreatnorthswim2024.enthuse.com/pf/nick-hayton.
