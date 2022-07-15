Friends cycle from London to Amsterdam in memory of Higham Ferrers' Matt Pinnock

Team Butters cycled from London to Amsterdam in memory of their friend Matt Pinnock

A group of 11 mates cycled from London to Amsterdam in memory of their friend ‘Butters.’

#TeamButters set themselves the task of completing the 600km journey on two wheels and their efforts have raised £13,000 to help young people facing cancer.

Their inspiration was friend Matt Pinnock of Higham Ferrers, who was known as ‘Butters.’

Matt was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged just 22 back in 2012 and died on December 15 that year after 10 months battling the disease.

From the moment he was diagnosed, Matt was supported by Young Lives vs Cancer, a charity which helps children, young people and families facing cancer.

In honour of Matt, the group of friends and family have since raised £170,000 in total for different charities, including Young Lives vs Cancer, that supported Matt.

They have taken on various challenges and held events to raise money in his name, and in 2019 the same group cycled from London to Paris.

Matt’s friends trained tirelessly for their latest fundraiser which started on June 28 and the hard work paid off when they completed the 600km journey.

One of Matt’s friends said: “It’s been 10 years since our good friend Matthew passed away from cancer.

"We know the impact Covid has had on charities, and we know first-hand the incredible work Young Lives vs Cancer does for people with cancer and their families.

"So, three years after our London to Paris trip, we were excited to get going again, and try to raise as much money as possible, in memory of a truly fantastic friend.”

Byron Geldard, fundraising engagement manager at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “Well done to #TeamButters, they have been resilient in their training and commitment in supporting Young Lives vs Cancer.”

To support #TeamButters and make a donation visit their fundraising page by clicking here.

So far there have been more than 360 individual donations.

Young Lives vs Cancer helps children and young people up to the age of 25 and their families to face whatever cancer throws at them, including specialist support from social workers and grants to help families navigate the costs of cancer.