Friday the 13th unlucky for some but not in Kettering as revellers can enjoy 'nightlife extravaganza'

It’s Friday the 13th – but Kettering’s night time economy is looking to shed the day’s unlucky reputation as the town's vibrant nightlife takes centre stage.

Defying claims of a waning after-dark culture, Kettering is set to showcase a diverse line up of events, ensuring a memorable night for music lovers, partygoers, and pub enthusiasts alike.

From live bands to house music raves and underground drum and bass parties, Friday December 13 promises to be a night that celebrates the energy and resilience of the town’s nightlife scene.

Chelsea Marshall, of FS Productions who is promoting the events, said: “Kettering’s Friday the 13th festivities highlight the strength and creativity of the town’s local venues, artists, and promoters. It’s a night to embrace community spirit and prove that Kettering’s nightlife is not just alive—it’s thriving.

“Whether you’re a fan of live music, dance anthems, or traditional pub culture, there’s something for everyone. Join the movement, support local talent, and make Friday the 13th in Kettering a night to remember.”

Kicking off the evening at Kino Lounge in Market Place will be a live performance by local band The Distraction – renowned for their energetic stage presence and crowd-pleasing covers. Entry is free, and the music begins at 8pm.

Dance music enthusiasts can head to The Sound Bar in Horse Market for the Dance Till Dawn Xmas Special. Featuring an impressive line up of local DJs – including Bart, Cole Bannigan, Dupex, and Finn O’Neil – the event promises an energetic mix of house, tech house, and dance classics. Running from 9pm to 3am this festive rave is a ‘must-attend’ event for house music fans.

For drum and bass aficionados, the Selecta Xmas Party at Bar Seven in Carrington Street has promised an ‘unparalleled experience’. Headlined by Diagnostix, MC Haribo, and Bline, with support from a host of talented local DJs, this event promises high energy and festive vibes from 10pm to 4am. Tickets available on Skiddle.

Chelsea added: “For those looking to explore Kettering’s diverse pub scene, a custom pub crawl offers the perfect route. Start the night at The Peacock for pre-drinks before venturing to hotspots like The Stitching Pony, The Earl of Dalkeith, and The Old Market Inn. For cocktails and party vibes, stop by Aura, or enjoy classic hits at Decades Kettering.

“Finish the night at either Dance Till Dawn or Selecta to wrap up the perfect Friday the 13th celebration.”

Keeping reveller safe will be The Safer Nights Out Van ‘SNO Van’ – a customised minibus. The van, used as a safe place to support people who may be vulnerable or in need of help on a night out, will be parked in Kettering over the festive period.

The van is set up and funded by the Northamptonshire Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, and will be manned by Kettering Street Pastors.

Working with the volunteers, Northamptonshire Police officers will also be out and about, undertaking proactive hot spot patrols on Friday and Saturday nights in Kettering during December. The patrols are part of Operation Kayak, which was introduced by Northamptonshire Police in 2021, and are designed to reduce offending, safeguard the public, and protect against sexual aggression, harassment, inappropriate and predatory behaviours.