Kettering pubs to offer designated drivers free drinks this Christmas
People who have offered to be the driver for their friends will be entitled to free a soft drink, as part of a round.
The initiative is being run by Kettering Pub Watch and supported by Kettering Town Council (KTC), to help reduce drink driving during the festive period.
Cllr Clark Mitchell, KTC representative on Pub Watch, said: “We are really pleased to be able to bring this scheme to Kettering this year. This is a great way of being able to thank the designated drivers and give them something back at Christmas and to reduce drink driving on our roads at this time of year.”
Now pubs are trying to spread the word about the scheme, which runs from Friday, December 20, to Saturday, January 4, with posters up in venues around the town.
Chris McDougal from Kettering Pubwatch said: “Pubwatch is a group of like-minded establishments that have come together to support each other to make a safe nighttime environment for all of our customers. The Christmas period is a really important time for us and this scheme, if successful, is a great way we can all join forces to ensure all residents have a safe festive season.”
Participating venues include The Peacock, The Stitching Pony, Kino Lounge, The Rising Sun, Aura Bar, and The Sound Bar.
If any more venues would like to get involved in the scheme, please get in touch with Cllr Clark Mitchell on 07713 427416 or email him at [email protected].