Wimbledon may have reached its thrilling conclusion this month, but Rushden Town Council is hoping to keep the momentum going with free tennis sessions this summer.

The scheme, which will run until September 2, will take advantage of the new ‘safe and secure’ online booking system installed in Spencer Park in June.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “The newly implemented system guarantees an efficient booking process that ensures tennis courts are accessible when players want to use them, helping to avoid disappointment and unnecessary delays.

It might not be centre court at Wimbledon, but the Spencer Park facilities were refurbished in 2020

"Players can schedule their matches or practise sessions without worrying about availability ensuring a more organized, efficient and enjoyable tennis experience.

"Playing tennis offers a holistic approach to maintaining physical fitness, social interaction and mental stimulation, making it an excellent sport for overall well-being.”

The free sessions coincide with weekly, hour-long coaching sessions featuring an LTA qualified and accredited tennis coach on Sunday mornings.

The courts in Spencer Park were refurbished in 2020, but without a way to book or reserve a space ahead of time and remaining unlocked, people were often left disappointed when they saw the courts in use.

The town council also hopes that the new systems and sessions result in less vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the area, with tennis courts that ‘ensure an enjoyable and safe experience for all users.’

Sessions are available every day from 11am until 2pm and from 5pm for three hours, and are bookable online here.