Free play at Rushden Lakes attraction as venue celebrates its fifth birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rushden Lakes attraction is offering free play as it celebrates its fifth birthday at the retail and leisure development.

360 Play Rushden Lakes opened its doors on February 13, 2019 with the help of Rushden mayor David Coleman with an exclusive golden ticket day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening, they have welcomed thousands of families and continued to add to the range of activities on offer, introducing 360 outdoors in summer 2020, their interactive water play in 2022 and a new baby sensory garden last year.

Happy birthday to 360 Play Rushden Lakes!

360 Play has given and continues to give families within the community the opportunity to let their imaginations run wild with their role play facilities, ride rides and climb soft play, while incorporating active and messy play too throughout the day.

To help 360 Play celebrate and as a thank you to all the local families that have become regular visitors, they are inviting local children to play for free on their birthday during their celebration year.

For anyone under 10 who lives in the local area, you can get free entry on the day of your birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

360 Play Rushden Lakes centre manager Lauren said: “These past five years have been such an amazing time for me and the team here at 360, it has been so lovely to provide the local community a safe and inviting space to enjoy as a family.

360 Play Rushden Lakes

"Having moved to the area to open up 360 Play, recruit the amazing local staff we have and become a go to place for local families has been truly rewarding.

"That’s why we are so excited to be able to do this amazing give back to local families to join us for free on their birthday in our celebration year.”

Founder and managing director Duncan Phillips said: “Having to close due to Covid had a deep and wide impact on local young families as well as many of the local businesses that serve them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of the most impacted and yet least talked about were our children.

360 Play Rushden Lakes

"As a father of two boys I saw some of the negative impacts that lockdown had on them which is why I was so pleased to open our attraction back open for local families in late 2022.

"Getting back open after the pandemic, allowing local families to come back and enjoy some active play time reminded us all how important in person play together without screens really is.

"Throughout those challenging times and since then we have enjoyed the overwhelming support of our customers, our communities and our local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be able to welcome every child under-10 in our area for a free play on their birthday is a great way to say thank you and share our passion for play.”

From February 14, 2024 to February 13, 2025 they will give free entry for any child in the local area, under the age of 10 if they visit on the day of their birthday.

The offer applies to customers within the local catchment area of NN10, NN9, NN8, NN7, NN6, NN3 and NN15.