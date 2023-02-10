It is designed for babies and pre-walkers

Babies will be able to experience something new with the opening of a sensory garden at 360 Play Rushden Lakes.

The sensory garden is new for 2023 and is designed especially for young visitors to the popular attraction in the leisure terrace at Rushden Lakes.

A spokesman for 360 Play told the Northants Telegraph: “Our baby sensory garden is specifically designed for babies and pre-walkers to explore and grow here at 360 Play Rushden Lakes.

"There is an activity ring, tummy time mat, infinity mirror, baby rockers, sensory lights and eye spy panel where you can watch all different kinds of sea creatures swim by and other elements suitable for those younger babies.

"For children who are slightly older, we do have our toddler area along with all other areas suitable for them, including the role play street, messy play, carousel, dodgems and large two-storey playframe with slide.

"Our outdoor area will be opened ready for February half-term where children can play in the sandpit, climb the playframe, ride the trikes and play in the water table.”

For more details click here.

Take a look at the new baby sensory garden in our picture gallery below.

1 . The new baby sensory garden at 360 Play Rushden Lakes It is aimed at babies and pre-walkers Photo: 360 Play Rushden Lakes Photo Sales

2 . The new baby sensory garden at 360 Play Rushden Lakes Perfect for soft landings! Photo: 360 Play Rushden Lakes Photo Sales

3 . The new baby sensory garden at 360 Play Rushden Lakes There's plenty to keep babies entertained in the sensory garden Photo: 360 Play Rushden Lakes Photo Sales

4 . The new baby sensory garden at 360 Play Rushden Lakes The sensory garden has a nature theme running through it Photo: 360 Play Rushden Lakes Photo Sales