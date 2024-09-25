Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering community centre has launched a free monthly breakfast club.

Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Kettering will be opening its doors once a month with a tasty breakfast including bacon rolls, sausage rolls, pastries and cereal on offer.

Tea, coffee and juice will also be available.

Organiser Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph: “The idea for this is to provide people with a free breakfast and for the social side to meet new people, chat, keep warm in winter, give people the chance to help and learn new skills and give people a purpose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free breakfast club has launched at Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Kettering

The next breakfast club will be from 10am until 11am on Saturday, October 19, and then again on Saturday, November 23 and Saturday, December 21.

And Kelly added: “If anyone would like to sponsor this, I have funding till the end of the year but will be looking for help to buy the bacon sausage and rolls so if anyone can help, please let me know.”