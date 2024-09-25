Free monthly breakfast club launched at Kettering community centre
Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Kettering will be opening its doors once a month with a tasty breakfast including bacon rolls, sausage rolls, pastries and cereal on offer.
Tea, coffee and juice will also be available.
Organiser Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph: “The idea for this is to provide people with a free breakfast and for the social side to meet new people, chat, keep warm in winter, give people the chance to help and learn new skills and give people a purpose.”
The next breakfast club will be from 10am until 11am on Saturday, October 19, and then again on Saturday, November 23 and Saturday, December 21.
And Kelly added: “If anyone would like to sponsor this, I have funding till the end of the year but will be looking for help to buy the bacon sausage and rolls so if anyone can help, please let me know.”
