There are several workshops on offer

Cyclists who attend two free bike workshops could earn themselves an £100 voucher in a joint initiative between social enterprise Brightwayz and government backed Bikelife

The Bikelife workshops are being run by the Kettering-based Brightwayz, which promotes safe, active, sustainable travel for everyday journeys for all.

Workshops are due to be held in Kettering, Corby, Raunds and Irthlingborough with people completing the two sessions gifted an £100 voucher.

One of the workshops at Wicksteed Park/Brightwayz

Wicksteed Park will host some of the Kettering sessions welcomed by Connor McIntyre, Wicksteed Park’s community and heritage co-ordinator.

She said: “Working with Brightwayz helps us uphold one of the key charitable aims of Wicksteed Park which is well-being both mental and physical.

“These sessions encourage people to opt for a form active travel that gets you out in the fresh air and moving your body. It also upholds our charitable aim of community by working with local organisations who provide free and accessible services.”

The Bikelife project is funded by the Department for Transport through North Northants Council and has been set up for local people who can cycle but need a bit of extra confidence in cycling for everyday journeys. The project is running until the end of the year.

The programme is made up of two stages – the first features a cycle check and maintenance session, a class on how to fix and maintain your bike and keep it safe followed by a two-hour outside session in an empty car park/hard surface playground area to practice cycle control skills such as turning and slow cycling, and tips on how to cycle safely.

The second stage also includes a one-hour led cycle ride. When all stages are complete each participant will be awarded with a £100 voucher to spend in a local independent cycle shop of their choice.

Brightwayz was first launched in 2004 after founder Alison Holland set up a ‘walking bus’ scheme at her son’s school. Last month, Alison was named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspirational women in cycling for 2023.

Spaces at the workshops are available in December:

Friday, December 8, from 10.30am to 2.15pm at Wicksteed Park, in Kettering, and 1pm to 3pm at West Glebe Pavillion, Corby.

Saturday, December 9, from 9.30am to 1pm, Raunds venue tbc

Monday, December 11 from 9.30am to 1pm, Crow Hill Community Centre, Irthlingborough

Friday, December 15 from 10.30am to 2.15pm at Wicksteed Park, in Kettering, and 1pm to 3pm at West Glebe Pavillion, Corby.

More dates have been planned for January 2024.