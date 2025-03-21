Four Northamptonshire police officers under investigation for conduct over Corby murder victim Harshita Brella

Harshita Brella /family photo/ Northants Police logo

Four Northamptonshire police officers are under investigation by the The Independent Office for Police Conduct for their conduct over Corby murder victim Harshita Brella.

The IOPC has confirmed today that actions of two detective constables and two supervising senior officers are under investigation in how they dealt with Harshita after her report of domestic abuse at the end of August 2024.

Harshita was made subject of protective domestic violence court order just two months before her death in September 2024.

Forensics officers at Corby Boating Lake where Harshita was last seen in public/National World

Her body was found in the boot of a car dumped in Ilford on November 13, after it is believed she was strangled in Corby on November 10.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our investigation into Northamptonshire Police contact with Harshita Brella, and her husband Pankaj Lamba, prior to her body being found in November is progressing.

“We are continuing to gather and review evidence setting out the contact the force had and the actions and decision-making by police officers involved.

“After assessment of the evidence to date, we have served disciplinary notices on four Northamptonshire Police officers, two at the level of gross misconduct and two for potential misconduct.

"The gross misconduct notices on two detective constables cover alleged failings to progress enquiries and communicate with Ms Brella after her report of domestic abuse at the end of August 2024. The misconduct notices on two more senior officers relate to their supervision of the case and relevant risk assessments.

“Such notices advise officers they are subject to investigation and do not necessarily mean any disciplinary proceedings will follow. At the end of the investigation, decisions will be taken as to whether any officer has a disciplinary case to answer.

“Our thoughts remain with Ms Brella’s family and all those affected by her death. We have met Ms Brella’s family to update them on our investigation.”

On Wednesday, (March 19) Harshita’s husband, Pankaj Lamba, was charged with rape, sexual assault, controlling or coercive behaviour and murder in his absence.

Harshita was previously the victim of domestic violence and in early September, was made the subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates Court.