Four dogs seized in Kettering raid 'believed to be XL bullies', police say
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dogs seized by police officers during a pre-planned warrant at a flat in Kettering are still being cared for as investigations continue.
Five animals were taken from the flat in London Road after concerns for the welfare of the dogs following a raid under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
At the time it was thought that two of the five were XL bullies, but police now say four have been examined and are believed to be XL bully dogs.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The investigation is ongoing and the dogs will be staying under police care whilst the investigation continues.
“Four of the dogs are believed to be XL bullies.”
To enable the dogs to be removed safely, three of the dogs were sedated before being transported to kennels.
Officers moved the dogs in a specialist sling and used protective shields and gauntlets to protect from any attack.