WATCH: ‘XL Bully’ dogs among five dogs seized from Kettering flat after raid
Five dogs found in a Kettering flat have been seized by police after officers carried out a pre-planned warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
The animals were taken from the flat in London Road after concerns for the welfare of the dogs, two of which are believed to be XL Bullies, police said.
To enable the dogs to be removed safely, three of the dogs were sedated before being transported to kennels.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers attended an address in London Road, Kettering, earlier today (Friday, February 16) to carry out a pre-planned warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
“Due to concerns for their welfare five dogs were seized from the address, with three sedated to enable their safe removal. All the dogs have been transported to kennels where they will undergo veterinary checks and treatment where required.
“Two of the dogs removed from the property are believed to be XL bullies and enquiries are underway to ascertain their breed and status.
“At present no arrests have been made.”
One dog was seen being manoeuvred using a sling into the back of a special police van by officers using protective gauntlets.