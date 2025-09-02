Former hotel in Wellingborough given the go-ahead to become a 16-bed HMO

A former Wellingborough hotel has been given the all-clear to become a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO), increasing its capacity to 16 bedrooms.

Three applications have been submitted by the applicant, Mr Mayur Rajani of Oak Housing Developments, with each intending to use a different portion of The Oak House Hotel in Broad Green for residential use.

The final application has now been approved after being submitted in July, and will see the left most building of the former Oak House Hotel converted into five bedrooms, including one of the downstairs hotel rooms being converted into a communal kitchen and living area.

A planning document reads: “The application site is located on the south-western side of Broad Green, to the north-west of Wellingborough town centre. The site is just outside the town centre.

Oak House Hotel, Broad Green, Wellingborough. Credit: Google Maps

"The full description is use of a dwelling house by not more than six residents as a ‘house in multiple occupation’. The submitted application form confirms that the proposal would involve fewer than six unrelated individuals sharing the property.

The other two applications were approved in August 2024, meaning the 14-bedroom hotel now has the all-clear to become a 16-bedroom HMO.

