Former hotel and hostel in Wellingborough to become a 20-bed HMO after plans approved

The building that was once Imperial Euro Hotel in Wellingborough’s Midland Road has been given the go-ahead to become a 20-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans were approved by North Northants Council on September 3, with the former 19-bedroom hotel also being extended to include a refuse store.

A planning document reads: “The site is sustainably located within the town, positioned along Midland Road between Wellingborough town centre and the train station. As such, the site offers an appropriate opportunity to deliver a large house in multiple occupation that delivers much needed residential accommodation to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important to note that the site has historically operated as a hotel, before closing on a permanent basis in 2019 as a result of issues with commercial viability.

The former Imperial Euro Hotel, pictured in February 2024

"With the site now sitting vacant, it is important that the building is brought back into viable use in order to deliver much needed accommodation to the area.

"Overall, it is considered that the proposed development would deliver much needed residential accommodation in a highly sustainable urban location, making most effective use of a vacant and underutilised building.”

The Imperial Euro Hotel was vacant following its closure in 2019 after the death of Jonathan Upex. It was subsequently brought back into use as a shelter for homeless people during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ‘Seen and Heard’, as it was then known was used to help transition people to more stable accommodation, however the death of Chereen Scotland in in 2022 would draw more attention to the issue of occupancy at the former hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seen and Heard closed in early 2024, and the building has since been vacant, and in a state of disrepair.

Wellingborough Town Council objected to the plans due to ‘overdevelopment of the site’, and ‘the potential negative impact on residents and neighbouring properties’, also noting that the area sees high levels of crime and antisocial behaviour.

In an effort to mitigate issues with anti-social behaviour the applicant, an Oliver Mcloughlin of Investment Street, based in Milton Keynes, says ‘the bedrooms have been carefully positioned throughout the development to avoid issues with privacy’, and that the entrance will be well lit, and fitted with ‘an audio-visual visitor door entry control system.’

Investment Street runs 40 HMOs across the country. Its website says it specialises in the ‘BRRRR’ strategy (Buy, Refurbish, Refinance, Rent, Repeat).

Read the full planning application online here, or by searching NW/25/00120/FUL on the North Northants Council planning portal.