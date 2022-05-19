Former FA Cup ref gets his eyes tested as he opens new-look Rushden opticians

Referees are often told they need their eyes testing when they’re berated for getting a decision wrong.

And one former official who has been doing just that for years at a Rushden opticians has opened their new-look branch.

Well-known Brian Hill, 75, was in charge of the 1988 FA Cup Final between Wimbledon and Liverpool and retired from top level games in 1995.

Loyal customer Brian Hill cuts ribbon to launch Scrivens Opticians Rushden

For more than two decades he’s had his eyes tested at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care in High Street – and he was on had to open the store after a refurbishment.

Brian, who said he doesn’t mind the jokes about referees needing their eyes tested, was given a gift voucher and flowers as a thank you.

He said: “I have been going to the branch for many years and my wife Sandra is a customer too. The staff are excellent and we always get good service.”

Branch manager Rachal Cavalier said: “We have improved the store with a fresh, modern feel and we wanted to mark its opening in style.

"We asked Brian because he has entrusted his eye care to us for a long time and has a good rapport with the team.”

The refurbishment has provided two extra rooms to see customers. Additional services include an OCT (optical coherence tomography) machine to provide scans to aid earlier diagnosis of eye health conditions including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration.