Former Corby steelworker's widow in plea for help from his workmates

Corby Steelworks with Keith (John) Pullen (inset)

The widow of an ex-British Steel employee who died from an asbestos-related disease has urged his former Corby colleagues to help work out how he came into contact with the deadly material.

John Pullen, known as Keith, died in May 2019 aged 76 just months after being diagnosed with mesothelioma – a cancer of the lining of the lungs most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos.

His widow Lynn would like Keith’s S&L workmates to come forward with information over how he came into contact with the asbestos sometime between 1965 and 1973.

Keith worked at a British Steel in Corby from 1965 to 1973

She said: “I am still deeply upset about Keith’s diagnosis and death. It was horrible to see him so unwell and in a hospital bed. It’s hard to accept because he worked hard all his life and through no fault of his own was exposed to harmful asbestos.

“If anyone remembers working with Keith, then I would urge them to please come forward. We really need some answers and would be very grateful for any information.”

Specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell are investigating his employment history to determine how he developed the disease.

Irwin Mitchell lawyer Hannah Robinson, said: “Keith worked for the British Steel Corporation for many years, and as part of our research we would be grateful to hear from former employees who worked with Keith and could shed some light on the working conditions at the time, so we can get justice for our client.”

Keith began work as a graduate trainee for Stewarts and Lloyds. During his time at the Corby steelworks he was required to walk through the ERW (Electrical Resistance Weld) factory.

He also spent at least a year based in the EWSR (electrical weld stretch resistance factory), where ten furnaces heated the metal tubes to be processed on rollers.

The furnaces were around six foot high and would have been lagged with asbestos materials. The associated pipework would also have been lagged with asbestos.

Prior to his death, Keith recalled that during the maintenance process the asbestos was stripped off periodically while he was in the vicinity.