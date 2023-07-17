Flood-hit Kettering residents join forces to demand action on drains, sewers and underground river

Residents in Kettering whose houses flood regularly have called on the authorities to take action on possible causes including blocked gullies, sewers and an underground culvert.

At a meeting bringing together those living next to the East Brook Culvert, householders shared their experiences of living in fear of floods and foul water bursting into their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People affected live close to a low-lying area forming a brook that divides Kettering’s north to south – from Brambleside to the Pytchley Road Industrial Estate.

Silverwood Road in Kettering on June 18, 2023

Cllr James Towns (Green, All Saints), who sits on Kettering Town Council, called a meeting after frustrated resident Steve McCarthy pleaded for help to solve the flooding problem.

After the meeting, that attracted more than 60 people at The Crescents Community Centre, Cllr Towns said: “It was beneficial that the residents got together as a group to show they are not alone. It’s not just their street, it’s all the streets across the area.

"There’s a historic wrong that needs to be righted. The unitary council (North Northamptonshire Council, NNC) is responsible as they have a duty to oversee the flood measures."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culverting began in 1910 following calls from residents and businesses to cover over the East Brook stream – classified as an ‘ordinary watercourse’ – as Kettering expanded.

Cllr James Towns (Kettering Town Council) with residents and North Northants Councillors at the meeting at the Crescents Community Centre to discuss the on-going flooding across a swathe of Kettering

It took more than 50 years to culvert the length with regular floods recorded from the 1930s.

East Brook passes under roads, verges, playing fields and gardens leaving some doubts as to whether ‘riparian rights’ apply to the brook. A ‘riparian owner’ is someone who has a watercourse within or adjacent to any boundary of their land. Piped watercourses and culverts are usually the responsibility of the riparian owner, from where they enter to the point they leave that person’s land. Owners must clear any blockages on or under their property.

With Anglian Water responsible for sewers and The Environment Agency responsible for Kettering’s other rivers but not the East Brook, NNC will coordinate the new response as the lead local flood authority, a role previously held by the former Northamptonshire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Towns said: “The responsibility for the culvert is still a grey area. We hope NNC will take action now the residents are together. It would be nice to see a solution to this issue.”

Flooding in August 2022 of homes in Avondale Road/ Picture Russell Peace

Neighbours from addresses including Laurel Road, Cedar Road, Avondale Road, Lancaster Road, Willow Road, Hazel Road, Linden Avenue, Waverley Road and Silverwood Road shared their experiences of being flooded.

Betty Lewis, 82, who lives in Linden Avenue, said: “I’ve been fighting for 45 years. Last time I was flooded it took 11 months to put my house back together. I had to spend £3,000 to have new floors. It’s getting worse.”

Landlady Sam Feely owns a house in Lancaster Road that she rents out and has spent money on defences for her tenant Sandra Fairbrother. The barriers have so far prevented any further flooding inside the home. But ‘water’ washing through the garden on Sunday, June 18, left a trail of toilet detritus including tampons after foul water burst from sewers, adding to rainwater after an intense torrential downpour in the town.

A map showing the culverting of the East Brook in Kettering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waverley Road residents Lynn and Chris Neal had their garden inundated on the same day with 3ft of water washing away plants and contaminating toys, used by their grandchildren, with filthy residue.

They said: “When the flooding happens like that, it comes up so fast. I fear for our grandchildren, the flow of the water could knock them over.”

Waverley Road neighbours work together, opening garage doors and garden gates to channel floodwater away from getting into their front doors.

Cllr Dez Dell (Green), who sits on both Kettering Town Council and NNC, lives in the Waverley Road flood zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I'm in the unique position as a councillor who is also regularly flooded by the East Brook. The culvert runs through my garden and although water hasn't entered my home yet, I'm sure it's only a matter of time.”

Several reports commissioned by the now defunct county council have so far failed to address the problem, but a new team from Kier have been assigned to oversee another survey of the whole East Brook watercourse. Residents will now be invited to a meeting planned in August.

Cllr Dell said: “I know there is a lot of anger and frustration among neighbours who have been affected for decades by flooding from the East Brook culvert, but I'm sure that as North Northants Council now have a flood team there will be some real progress made.

“I think residents understand there isn't going to be a quick, easy or cheap fix and any solution put forward by engineers will require a lot of funding. I look forward to the meeting in August which will bring together NNC, Anglian Water and the Environment Agency."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many residents at the meeting voiced their concerns that the brook is not the only issue, with blocked drains and gullies being reported on Fix My Street but not cleared.

Steve Smith reported blocked drains in Laurel Road following flooding near his block of flats on August 17, 2020, and says they are still blocked.

He said: “The flooding will happen again. They have had years to do something, It’s been on the council’s radar.”

Cllr David Brackenbury, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “The council is aware that flooding incidents associated with the East Brook Culvert in Kettering have been occurring for a number of decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“North Northamptonshire Council took on the responsibility as the lead local flood authority in April 2021, a role previously held by the former Northamptonshire County Council.

“NNC is actively working to progress a flood alleviation scheme that is intended to bring long term improvements to the area affected by the flooding. Flood investigation and survey work is under way which will provide the council with an up-to-date picture of the issues that need to be addressed by the project.

“The East Brook Culvert runs through a significant area of Kettering and consequently the culvert has many riparian owners along its route, which passes under a large number of properties in private ownership. The scheme necessary to tackle the flooding issues is likely to be a large and complex project.

“The council is keen to work with affected local residents, as their historic and recent knowledge of the flood incidents that have occurred will play an important part in feeding into the project data and potential design solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already committed to meet with local residents affected by the flooding and are in the process of carrying out some background work in advance of convening a meeting which we expect to hold during August.

“We understand the affected residents are keen to see the implementation of a scheme that significantly reduces the risks of flood from the culvert and that, given the long history of flooding in this part of Kettering, this is long overdue.