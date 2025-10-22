New Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche will have to postpone a trip back to his hometown after his new job means he needs to be in Bournemouth, not Kettering.

Mr Dyche had been due to cut the ribbon to officially open the Poppies Community Centre, backed by Kettering Town Football Club.

His appointment at Forest manager on Wednesday means his first league match in charge of the Tricky Trees will be at Bournemouth away.

But with a 2pm kick-off, there is no way Mr Dyche will be able to cover the 151 miles from Kettering to the south coast – Poppies owner George Akhtar says he understands the situation.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Nottingham Forest, poses for a photo pitchside at the City Ground on October 22, 2025. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

He said: “I’m really happy for him. We are gutted that he can’t be there. He told me he couldn’t make it – that shows the calibre of the man.

“He’s an incredible person and an incredible coach. It shows what you are like as a person, getting the most out of players. He’s clearly got great people skills.

"What he has done for Burnley and Everton, it’s incredible. We offered him a job here as a laugh.”

The new Kettering community space will be now officially be opened by Lesley Thurland, who with her late husband Kevin championed the new centre in Britannia Road, Kettering for 17 years.

Under the working name of Maplefields Community Centre, last year the project was boosted by a partnership with Kettering Town Football Club.

Lesley carried on her tireless efforts after Kevin, a local councillor, tragically died suddenly three years ago. She says she would prefer not to be in the limelight and has issued an open invitation to Mr Dyche to visit the centre.

She said: “It’s wonderful for him to get the job. What an opportunity! These things don’t come along very often. He can come here anytime.

"We will open the community centre. In the grand scheme of things the town doesn’t have a lot to shout about, but it’s great for Kettering and it’s great for him. It’s a win-win all round.”

Poppies Community Centre in Beatrice Road will be officially opened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, October 26, at 1pm.

The hall can be hired for ‘all occasions’ and boasts a state-of-the-art kitchen and brand new toilets, as well as on-site parking.

For all enquiries email [email protected].