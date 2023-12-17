First residents move into third phase of Corby's Priors Hall development

Kayleigh Chambers and Alex Newman with Bear the dog. Image: Urban & Civic.

The first new residents have moved into the third phase of a huge new estate in Corby.

Priors Hall will eventually have 5,300 homes, and is now 13 years into a 25-year build.

Back in September, the first family moved into Zone 2 of the estate, which is built on a former iron ore quarry.

The first homes being built at Zone 3 at Priors Hall. Image: Urban & Civic.

And now, just two months later, the first residents have been handed their keys to their new home in Zone 3.

This third phase is on the Gretton side of the development, with a new entrance of Gretton Road and with many of the homes overlooking woodland and green fields.

Alex Newman and Kayleigh Chambers moved into their new Davidsons home in time for Christmas and were presented with a celebration hamper from estate owners Urban&Civic to mark the occasion.

Alex, Kayleigh and their dog, Bear, recently moved into their new spacious four bedroom detached home, with impressive views of a new pond and existing woodland.

Rob Millar (Urban&Civic), Paula O’Brien (Urban&Civic), Bear, Alex Newman and Kayleigh Chambers. Image: Urban & Civic

Alex said: “We love our new home. We did a lot of research and Davidsons had so many great reviews, plus we really like the Georgian style and the fact we have plenty of room to grow into.

"The location feels so close to nature – the pond opposite our house is fantastic and we’ll be able to walk straight out into open fields, but we also know we have Priors Hall Park’s existing shops, parks and community facilities all so close by. It’s the perfect balance.”

Potential buyers visiting Priors Hall Park can explore ten different show homes across the whole development, starting with the five bedroom Newstead from Davidsons Homes on Zone 3.

On Zone 2, Taylor Wimpey currently have three show homes available to visit, with a further four recently opened by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, which can be found just off the new A43 roundabout. Bovis Homes (Zone 2) are also set to release their first homes for sale imminently, with new properties available to move into in 2024.

These are in addition to show homes from Lodge Park Homes and Jelson Homes currently available on Zone 1, as well as the final few remaining homes for sale from Lovell Homes and Francis Jackson Homes. Find out more at www.priorshallpark.co.uk/buying-a-home

The new zones will include a range of community facilities and public open spaces, with the first being a play area at the new Village Green, set to open in 2024.

Nigel Wakefield, Development Director for Urban&Civic at Priors Hall Park, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Alex and Kayleigh as Zone 3’s first residents. Priors Hall Park is already home to an established community that ensures residents have an inspiring setting on their doorstep and a great house to make their home.

“The two new zones of Priors Hall Park are really taking shape with people now moving in and more green spaces, play areas and woodland walks set to open in 2024.”

Priors Hall Park already features a host of amenities, including Priors Hall Park Primary School, Corby Business Academy, a district centre with eleven local shops and services, eight children’s play areas and an amphitheatre.