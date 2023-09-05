Macie Walker and Joe Lynch are Priors Hall zone 2's first ever residents. Image: Urban&Civic

The first ever family to live in the second phase of the Priors Hall estate has moved into their house.

Joe Lynch and Macie Walker are the first people to move in to the new zone 2 of development in Corby.

It’s been thirteen years since the initial home on phase one was occupied and since then 1,650 families have moved in, a primary school, community centre and children’s playgrounds have been completed and the shopping centre has 100 per cent occupancy.

From left: Macie Walker, Joe Lynch, Paula O’Brien (Urban&Civic), Mark Redding (Urban&Civic). Image: Urban&Civic

Last summer, work began on the vast ‘zone 2’ area which is across the gulley – a deep gouge in the landscape formed by quarrying which has been given new life as a haven for wildlife and a favourite walking spot for people living on the estate.

Now the first homes are complete, and Joe and Macie were the first to move in to a three-storey, three-bed Taylor Wimpey house – just in time for the birth of their first baby due in November.

They were presented with a celebration hamper from U&C to mark the occasion.

Joe said: “We had been interested in moving to Priors Hall Park for a while. It always looks great and it already has the shops, parks and community features all so close by. It just feels different here.

"I heard the new zones were being built so we decided to have a look and we loved the house as soon as we saw it. Now we can’t wait for our new family to grow here.”

The entrance to zone 2 is just off the A43. Construction us also under way on zone 3, which is at the Gretton Road end of the estate in an area formerly in the East Northamptonshire district.

The new phases will include a range of community facilities and public open spaces, with the first being a new play area at the new Village Green, set to open in 2024. The new green space will provide a feature within the Barratt Homes development, with new homes fronting on to the landscaped area, with timber based style similar to the ever popular play areas already found around Priors Hall Park.

Nigel Wakefield, Development Director for Urban&Civic at Priors Hall Park, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome Joe and Macie as our first residents to zone 2. Priors Hall Park is already home to an established community that ensures residents have an inspiring setting on their doorstep and a great house to make their home.

“At Priors Hall Park, buyers don’t just purchase a home; they also buy a sense of community and a way of life unlike anywhere else. That vision is already on show in the existing development and we’re looking forward to continuing this in the new phases with some exciting plans ahead.”

Eventually the estate will comprise 5,325 homes with an additional two primary schools and more formal open spaces, sports pitches and community facilities.