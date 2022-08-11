Building begins on huge second phase of Priors Hall estate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase one of Priors Hall is already home to 1,500 families. Now work is beginning across the gully on Zone 2

Work has finally started on the second phase of Corby’s biggest estate.

Priors Hall developers submitted plans for outline permission back in 2004, and by 2010 the area was dubbed the UK’s largest building site.

The first homes were sold in 2010 but the economic downturn led to delays and the 15-year project was extended. Now work has finally begin on the first homes on Zone 2, which sits on ground over the gully that runs along the centre of the site.

It’s estimated the second phase on the site run by master developer Urban&Civic will be complete in another ten to 15 years.

Taylor Wimpey has begun work on Weldon Manor, which includes 336 new homes at the gateway to the new phase of the development. The firm says their range of one to five-bedroom houses will suit everyone from young couples and downsizers to growing families.

Priors Halll is already home to more than 1,500 families and has primary and secondary schools, a district centre, eight children’s play areas, and an amphitheatre.

When complete, the development will have 5,300 homes as well as an additional two primary schools and a host of other facilities.

Nigel Wakefield, Development Director for Urban&Civic at Priors Hall Park, said: “We’re extremely excited to be able to welcome our first housebuilders to Zone 2. Taylor Wimpey shares our vision to create exciting and inspiring new communities and we’re thrilled that they will be delivering more high quality homes at Priors Hall. Work has already started to put the first infrastructure in place to enable new homes and facilities in Zone 2 and we’re looking forward to welcoming our newest residents next year.”

Olivia Peters, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands says: “Our latest phase of homes will offer something for everyone and we’re delighted construction work has now started on site.”