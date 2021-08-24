First ever Wellingborough health and wellbeing festival promises free feel-good fun

Wellingborough residents will be able to join in free sports, swims, walks, mindfullness classes and arts and crafts sessions to boost the community's health and wellbeing.

The first ever Wellingborough health and wellbeing festival, a week-long celebration of health and wellbeing, from September 6 to September 12 will see North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) partner with local wellness experts, sports clubs and organisations.

Aiming to encourage residents to take care of their own health and wellbeing, gain inspiration and seek advice to improve their lifestyles, all sessions are free-of-charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's free activities in Wellingborough throughout the week

The 'feel-good' festival has been designed to cater for a wide range of age groups and abilities, with a firm focus on both physical health and mental wellbeing.

Cllr Helen Harrison, NNC's executive member for adults, health and wellbeing said: “As a chartered physiotherapist and healthcare professional, I deeply understand how important it is for us all to take the time to take care of our health and wellbeing. This is especially important after a challenging 18-month period which has affected us all in different ways.

“The Wellingborough health and wellbeing festival offers a balanced timetable of talks, activities and taster sessions to help improve physical health and mental wellbeing.

“The festival provides a great opportunity for residents to connect with Wellingborough’s expert health and wellbeing community.”

The weekday programme will feature low-impact exercise sessions, guided walks and running for beginners, high energy exercise sessions, under 18s basketball, adults rugby training and high impact gym workouts. These will run alongside therapeutic pursuits such as mindfulness, arts and crafts and creative writing.

Activities on Saturday, September 11, kick off with the Irchester Country Park run at 9am and action then switches to a pop-up wellness centre in Swansgate Shopping Centre.

From 12 noon until 3pm, shoppers are being invited to have a walk-in health MOT by qualified professionals, to watch the healthy food preparation demonstrations, and to make their own fruit smoothie on the ‘smoothie bike’. For budding fire fighters, a fire engine will be stationed outside the shopping centre.

In the afternoon, Redwell Leisure Centre will be offering 30-minute racquet sport taster sessions, including badminton, table tennis, short tennis and squash.

On Sunday, September 12, the festival will culminate in a full day of team sporting activities. In the morning there will be a children’s rugby training session for seven to 16-year-olds at Wellingborough Rugby Club and a recreational walking basketball session - for people of all ages - at Redwell Leisure Centre. In the afternoon, the pool at Waendel Leisure Centre will be available for a leisurely swim.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, added: “Following the hugely successful health and wellbeing festivals in Kettering and Corby this summer, we are delighted to be able to deliver the event in Wellingborough in September. As the name suggests, Wellingborough was a 17th Century spa town with holy wells and healing springs. We are looking forward to bringing wellness back into the borough, to encourage residents to take care of their own health and wellbeing, to seek advice and draw inspiration from the sessions. Best of all it’s free and easy to join in with.

"I am extremely thankful to all the organisations involved for joining forces with us to make this event possible, as we adapt to the new normal after lockdown.

"Preparations are underway for a similar style event in East Northants this October.”