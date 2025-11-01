Collyweston slates are now being installed on Cornerstone roof / NNC

The North Northants Council £6.8m project to replace the library roof on Cornerstone took a step forward this week with the installation of the first slates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the summer, work has been taking place under the tent covering the building with existing slate stripped off and the timber beneath found to be in good condition.

Specialists also repaired the cupola which sits on top of the main building. The structure is made of lead and timber and some of the elements were beginning to deteriorate, and this has now been repaired - returning the cupola to its former glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collyweston slates installed by Messenger Group on the roof of Kettering Library - Cornerstone/NNC

With the project progressing well, work has now started on re-roofing the building with the first Collyweston slates being installed on site.

Messenger, the building contractor, will be using a mixture of new and reclaimed Collyweston slates on the roof.

Cllr Greg Wilcox, the council’s executive member for communities, said: “We’re extremely pleased with the progress that has been made on the project so far and the first slate going on the roof is such exciting news. Every single tile being put on the roof is one step closer to us being able to open Cornerstone fully.

“Over the winter months, the team will continue to work extremely hard to ensure we finish the project on time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collyweston slates installed by Messenger Group on the roof of Kettering Library - Cornerstone/NNC

The library remains temporarily relocated in the upper floor of the modern extension of Cornerstone for the foreseeable future and the library team continue to offer a full range of services and group activities.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “I was fortunate to visit the site last week to take a look at the progress and I saw the complexity and sheer scale of the work being carried out.

“I look forward to the work being completed and these beautiful buildings being restored to their former glory in the cultural quarter of Kettering.”