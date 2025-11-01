First Collyweston slates installed on Kettering Library and Alfred East Art Gallery £6.8m budget 'Cornerstone' roof
Over the summer, work has been taking place under the tent covering the building with existing slate stripped off and the timber beneath found to be in good condition.
Specialists also repaired the cupola which sits on top of the main building. The structure is made of lead and timber and some of the elements were beginning to deteriorate, and this has now been repaired - returning the cupola to its former glory.
With the project progressing well, work has now started on re-roofing the building with the first Collyweston slates being installed on site.
Messenger, the building contractor, will be using a mixture of new and reclaimed Collyweston slates on the roof.
Cllr Greg Wilcox, the council’s executive member for communities, said: “We’re extremely pleased with the progress that has been made on the project so far and the first slate going on the roof is such exciting news. Every single tile being put on the roof is one step closer to us being able to open Cornerstone fully.
“Over the winter months, the team will continue to work extremely hard to ensure we finish the project on time.”
The library remains temporarily relocated in the upper floor of the modern extension of Cornerstone for the foreseeable future and the library team continue to offer a full range of services and group activities.
Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “I was fortunate to visit the site last week to take a look at the progress and I saw the complexity and sheer scale of the work being carried out.
“I look forward to the work being completed and these beautiful buildings being restored to their former glory in the cultural quarter of Kettering.”