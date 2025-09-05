Progress so far on the year-long, meticulously-planned timetable has seen rafters stripped bare of slates and roof coverings removed – and it’s on schedule.

Site manager Wayne Gray from roofing firm Messenger Group, who has been overseeing the team of builders, roofers, joiners and masons, will be welcoming 40 visitors on when North Northants Council (NNC) takes part in the national Heritage Open Day scheme.

Matt Taylor, NNC’s heritage manager, will host guided tours for booked-in visitors to get a rare rooftop view of the work on Friday, September 19.

Although all 40 spaces have already been booked, other residents can get a unique perspective of the site.

From 9.45am at Manor House Gardens, the team will be available showcasing ongoing projects and services. Roof contractors, Messenger, will be hosting live demonstration by workers, inviting the public to try slate dressing and learn more about the restoration work.

A virtual tour and project film will be shown on the Cornerstone balcony throughout the day. The Collyweston Historical and Preservation Society will also be on site, sharing stories of the village’s slate heritage.

He said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the heritage open day. The project’s really going well, we’re working well with our partners in Messenger and our partners from NNC to help the project work through the deadlines.”

Tonnes of Collyweston slates have been taken back to the Northamptonshire village mine for redressing – the stone will then be reused, where possible, and nailed back on to the re-batoned and re-felted rafters.

Mr Taylor said: "It’s incredible to see the progress, to know the hard work that everyone has put in over a number of years, to see the project working well and see our partners delivering for the people of Kettering and beyond. We’re really looking forward to welcoming people back to Cornerstone in the near future.”

Re-roofing with a mixture of coverings, including a bespoke order of Collyweston stone, will take up to 10 months. Scaffolding will remain in place around the building until June 2026.

For further details go to https://cornerstone-kettering.co.uk/.

1 . Up on the roof at Cornerstone : Up on the roof at Cornerstone £6.8m Cornerstone roof replacement project - under the tenting over Kettering Library and The Alfred East Art Gallery/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Up on the roof at Cornerstone : Up on the roof at Cornerstone £6.8m Cornerstone roof replacement project - under the tenting over Kettering Library and The Alfred East Art Gallery/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Up on the roof at Cornerstone : Up on the roof at Cornerstone £6.8m Cornerstone roof replacement project - under the tenting over Kettering Library and The Alfred East Art Gallery/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales