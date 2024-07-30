Firefighters' union call for builder of structurally unsound Kettering apartments to be held to account after roof blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) representatives have demanded that the company behind illegal flats in Kettering that caught fire should be held to account for ‘putting lives at risk’.

Members of Northants Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) attended the fire last week in the roof space of a condemned but newly-built six-storey apartment block in Job’s Yard, Kettering.

Yesterday, Kettering councillor Keli Watts called for immediate action on the flats saying the apartments are a ‘death trap’.

Now Riccardo la Torre, Fire Brigades Union national officer, added his voice to calls for something to be done to protect firefighters, who bravely went into the building, and members of the public.

He said: “Weakened building regulations leave developers free to put lives at risk in the name of profit.

“A dangerous and illegal six-storey block of flats should never have been built in the centre of Kettering. It is deeply concerning that it remained standing for so long.

“Firefighters attending a fire at a structurally unsound building are forced to face the risk of it collapsing. The individual responsible must be held to account for putting lives on the line.

“This case clearly demonstrates the urgent need for strengthened building regulation, inspection and enforcement powers.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) had been called to reports of a blaze at the building shortly before 7.30pm on Friday (July 26).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus faced challenging conditions as they made their way to the roof space where they found flames had engulfed several solar panels on the roof.

Chief fire officer Nikki Watson had said the firefighters faced ‘difficult challenges’ in the smoke-filled building.

She said: “I want to thank all the crews who worked in challenging circumstances to put this fire out, and thankfully the incident passed without anyone coming to harm.”

North Northants Council’s Cllr Keli Watts (Northall, Lab) expressed her fury that the ‘disastrous’ building is still standing despite a High Court judge ordering its owner Marcus Fielding – sole director of Michigan Construction Ltd (MCL) – to arrange its demolition.

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “NNC is taking swift and decisive action to address the safety concerns regarding the unlawful development at Job’s Yard.

“NNC acknowledges the fire incident at the building on July 26 and expresses its utmost gratitude to Northants Fire and Rescue Service and all partner agencies for their prompt response and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the community.

“Despite a High Court order mandating the building's owner, MCL, to carry out the demolition, MCL has repeatedly failed to comply, leaving NNC with no choice but to utilise its step-in powers to ensure public safety.

“The council has engaged local demolition contractors who are ready to begin work as soon as possible. However, MCL's refusal to grant access for pre-demolition inspections, a critical step in finalising the demolition methodology, has created an obstacle.

“NNC's legal team is actively pursuing all available legal avenues to overcome this hurdle and expedite the demolition process.

“The safety of our residents is paramount, while we regret having to resort to these measures, MCL's persistent non-compliance leaves us with no alternative.