Job's Yard 'death trap' flats must be demolished before total disaster, says Kettering councillor

A Kettering councillor representing those living in the shadow of a condemned and illegally-built block of flats that caught fire has called for immediate action – saying the apartments are a ‘death trap’.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) had been called to reports of a blaze at the six-storey building at Job’s Yard, Kettering, shortly before 7.30pm on Friday (July 26).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus faced challenging conditions as they made their way to the roof space where they found flames had engulfed several solar panels on the roof.

North Northants Council’s Cllr Keli Watts (Northall, Lab) has expressed her fury the ‘disastrous’ building is still standing despite a High Court judge ordering its owner Marcus Fielding – sole director of Michigan Construction Ltd (MCL) – to arrange its demolition.

Northants Fire and Rescue attend the fire at Job's Yard in Kettering/NFRS

She said: “He cannot get away with it. He’s a chancer with no regard for his fellow human beings. He owes a massive debt to the people of Kettering – his blatant disregard is a catalogue of disasters. It simply cannot go on and he must be stopped.

"The building is a death trap. Council officers can’t go in the building because it’s so unsafe, but we expect firefighters to risk their lives and go in. It needs to be demolished before someone is killed – it could be anybody, a resident, a passer-by or a firefighter.

"It makes NNC look weak and incompetent. Residents already feel they don’t trust the council and comments on social media today show that this incident has further increased this mistrust.

"It’s fortunate that no-one was injured in the incident, however it shouldn’t have reached this stage. The council needs to act quickly and decisively to show Kettering residents they mean business, and close this developer down for good.”

Northants Fire and Rescue attend the fire at Job's Yard in Kettering/National World

NFRS confirmed hose reel jets were used to douse the flames, that had engulfed several solar panels on the roof with an electrical fault one of the solar panels believed to be the cause.

The solar panels had been added by builder Mr Fielding more than a year after he had been ordered to be demolished the building in a strict timeline set out in May 2023 by Her Honour Judge Sarah Watson at the Technology and Construction Court.

At the height of the incident, seven appliances were at the scene dealing with the fire with crews from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough and Moulton in attendance.

Northants Fire and Rescue firefighters in breathing apparatus at the fire at Job's Yard in Kettering/National World

The fire service briefly returned on Saturday morning (July 27) to carry out a thermal scan of the building and identified no further hotspots, before handing the scene over to the site owner.

Chief fire officer Nikki Watson said: “The fire presented some difficult challenges to our firefighters in terms of the difficulty of access to the roof of a building under construction and covered in smoke - but also because fires involving solar panels can present a significant hazard risk to emergency responders.

“I want to thank all the crews who worked in challenging circumstances to put this fire out, and thankfully the incident passed without anyone coming to harm.”

Job's Yard in Kettering has been cordoned off for more than a year for public safety/ National World

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “NNC is taking swift and decisive action to address the safety concerns regarding the unlawful development at Job’s Yard.

“NNC acknowledges the fire incident at the building on July 26 and expresses its utmost gratitude to Northants Fire and Rescue Service and all partner agencies for their prompt response and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the community.

“Despite a High Court order mandating the building's owner, MCL, to carry out the demolition, MCL has repeatedly failed to comply, leaving NNC with no choice but to utilise its step-in powers to ensure public safety.

“The council has engaged local demolition contractors who are ready to begin work as soon as possible. However, MCL's refusal to grant access for pre-demolition inspections, a critical step in finalising the demolition methodology, has created an obstacle.

“NNC's legal team is actively pursuing all available legal avenues to overcome this hurdle and expedite the demolition process.

“The safety of our residents is paramount, while we regret having to resort to these measures, MCL's persistent non-compliance leaves us with no alternative.

“We are committed to removing this dangerous structure promptly and minimising any further risk to the community.

“NNC will continue to provide updates on the progress of the demolition and will work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.”

Living in the shadow of the condemned building

Members and users of the adjacent Toller Church have spoken of their collective frustration as they have been unable to access their car park due to the road closure to their cordoned-off car park.

Rev Helen Wakefield-Carr, minister at Toller Church, said: “Job's Yard was blocked for access in 2022. What we thought would be a temporary road closure has lasted several years. It has affected all of the church members in one way or another due to restricted access and we have lost groups and bookings for the church as a result.

"Room bookings are essential to the church, not just for income but to help us in our community outreach. To be able to access our car park when volunteering and working at the church, we have to drive through the pedestrian area in Gold Street which is unsafe, especially on market days.

"Disability access, and access for children who use our building, has meant we have had to constantly reassess our risk assessments and at times adjust the programmes and community work we can offer.

“We have been patient and have been communicating with the council, but we now need the courts to take urgent action to resolve things. As the building is a danger to those around, its demolition really needs to be dealt as soon as possible.”

With the church car park closed many users had been reluctant to walk through the town centre in the winter months. The Toller Dancers group closed, volunteers felt unsafe and the United Theatre Group say the car park closure has caused ‘extra work’ for volunteers, ensuring cast members aged between eight and 18 arrive and leave safely.

One church member said: “I have been a member of Toller Church for 50 years and I am now disabled. I have attended the Friday coffee morning at the church for many years, but I am now unable to due this building causing access issues to our car park, and the taxi drivers not being allowed down Gold Street to the church, with the threat of fines. There have been other social occasions I have had to miss. This has had a huge impact on the quality of my social interactions with friends.”

Residents of Job’s Court, that is directly opposite Job’s Yard, have been equally frustrated.

Pete McLaren said: “My main concern is public safety, I have seen Marcus working on balconies without any safety measures, the area below is supposed to be cordoned off as sign says due to public safety, although the barriers are not fixed adequately in my opinion and the public constantly pull the barriers open and walk along this stretch of street, even parents with babies and young children. It may be because the public don't believe there is any risk as been so long and nothing has changed.

"There is no respect for public safety.”

Marcus Fielding declined to comment.