News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Firefighter injured while tackling blaze at business premises in Rushden

An investigation is ongoing, but the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental
By William Carter
Published 25th May 2023, 15:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:06 BST

A firefighter was taken to hospital after being injured while tackling a blaze in Rushden.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire in Rushden at 11.10am yesterday (Wednesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The injured firefighter was assessed by colleagues at the scene before being taken to A&E at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) where he was treated and later discharged.

One firefighter was injured at the sceneOne firefighter was injured at the scene
One firefighter was injured at the scene
Most Popular

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Shaun Hallam visited the firefighter while he was at NGH.

He said: “I can confirm that one of our firefighters sustained an injury while at the incident yesterday but I am pleased to say that he is comfortable and is now recovering at home with his family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Firefighters often put themselves in dangerous and challenging situations and every effort is made to ensure their safety at every incident.

"Rigorous training and stringent processes are in place to protect our crews and thankfully injuries are a rare occurrence.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Harborough Road, Rushden on May 24Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Harborough Road, Rushden on May 24
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Harborough Road, Rushden on May 24

"It is upsetting when any one of our firefighters suffers an injury in the line of duty but as a service, we will support the firefighter and his family while he recuperates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Crews at NFRS would like to thank residents and the public for their support and patience whilst they were dealing with this protracted incident.”

On arrival to the scene, crews found a commercial premises well alight and requested additional appliances.

At its peak, six pumps attended the area to contain the fire and douse the flames, as hose reel jets put out the flames as quickly and safely as possible.

Harborough Road was closed to traffic and pedestrians, along with the Park Road junction throughout yesterday afternoon (May 24), and adjacent properties including a nursery school were also evacuated as a precaution due to the unstable structure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident at Harborough Road was scaled down at around 3pm, with crews revisiting the scene during the afternoon and evening to check for any hotspots and ensure the structure remained safe.

A fire investigation is ongoing, but the cause is believed to be accidental.

There has been no word concerning the nature of the injury sustained by the firefighter.

Related topics:RushdenNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service