Firefighter injured while tackling blaze at business premises in Rushden

A firefighter was taken to hospital after being injured while tackling a blaze in Rushden.

The injured firefighter was assessed by colleagues at the scene before being taken to A&E at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) where he was treated and later discharged.

One firefighter was injured at the scene

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Shaun Hallam visited the firefighter while he was at NGH.

He said: “I can confirm that one of our firefighters sustained an injury while at the incident yesterday but I am pleased to say that he is comfortable and is now recovering at home with his family.

“Firefighters often put themselves in dangerous and challenging situations and every effort is made to ensure their safety at every incident.

"Rigorous training and stringent processes are in place to protect our crews and thankfully injuries are a rare occurrence.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Harborough Road, Rushden on May 24

"It is upsetting when any one of our firefighters suffers an injury in the line of duty but as a service, we will support the firefighter and his family while he recuperates.

"Crews at NFRS would like to thank residents and the public for their support and patience whilst they were dealing with this protracted incident.”

On arrival to the scene, crews found a commercial premises well alight and requested additional appliances.

At its peak, six pumps attended the area to contain the fire and douse the flames, as hose reel jets put out the flames as quickly and safely as possible.

Harborough Road was closed to traffic and pedestrians, along with the Park Road junction throughout yesterday afternoon (May 24), and adjacent properties including a nursery school were also evacuated as a precaution due to the unstable structure.

The incident at Harborough Road was scaled down at around 3pm, with crews revisiting the scene during the afternoon and evening to check for any hotspots and ensure the structure remained safe.

A fire investigation is ongoing, but the cause is believed to be accidental.