News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Fire breaks out at business premises in Harborough Road, Rushden

Five appliances are on the scene of the blaze
By William Carter
Published 24th May 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:42 BST

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a business premises in Rushden’s Harborough Road.

Harborough Road has been closed to traffic and pedestrians along with the Park Road junction while crews tackle the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters are using hose reel jets to put out the flames as quickly and safely as possible.

A fire has broken out on Harborough Road, RushdenA fire has broken out on Harborough Road, Rushden
A fire has broken out on Harborough Road, Rushden
Most Popular

A spokesman for Northampton Fire and Rescue said: "Adjacent properties have been evacuated as a precaution due to potential unstable structure.

"Crews will be at the scene for some time and appreciate the public’s support whilst they are dealing with this incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are five appliances at the scene.

Crews are asking members of the public to avoid the area and all local residents remain inside their property unless asked by the fire service to do otherwise.

Residents are also being asked to close their doors and windows for the time being.

There is currently no update as to how the fire began.

Related topics:FireRushdenResidents