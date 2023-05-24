Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a business premises in Rushden’s Harborough Road.

Harborough Road has been closed to traffic and pedestrians along with the Park Road junction while crews tackle the fire.

Firefighters are using hose reel jets to put out the flames as quickly and safely as possible.

A fire has broken out on Harborough Road, Rushden

A spokesman for Northampton Fire and Rescue said: "Adjacent properties have been evacuated as a precaution due to potential unstable structure.

"Crews will be at the scene for some time and appreciate the public’s support whilst they are dealing with this incident.”

There are five appliances at the scene.

Crews are asking members of the public to avoid the area and all local residents remain inside their property unless asked by the fire service to do otherwise.

Residents are also being asked to close their doors and windows for the time being.