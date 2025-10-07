Fire service called to house blaze in Wellingborough village

Firefighters from three stations attended a house blaze in a Wellingborough village.

Emergency services were called to the fire in a home in Station Road in Irchester shortly after 4pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, October 6).

When firefighters arrived, one person had already been evacuated from the home.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a property on Station Road in Irchester shortly after 4pm yesterday afternoon (October 6).

“Crews from Rushden, Wellingborough and Irthlingborough isolated the gas and electrics and wore breathing-apparatus to put out the fire in the two-storey house.

“One person who had been evacuated from the property on arrival of the crews was left in the care of EMAS.

“After an investigation, the fire was believed to have started accidentally.”