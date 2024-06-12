Fire officers to investigate cause of Corby Shetland Way house blaze

By Alison Bagley
Published 12th Jun 2024, 16:49 BST
Investigation officers are due on the scene of a Corby house fire to determine a cause of the blaze.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) officers remain at the scene in Shetland Way, Corby after putting out the fire that gutted one home and damaged another.

The crews were called to the mid-terrace home just after midday today (June 12).

Firefighters at the house fire in Shetland Way, CorbyFirefighters at the house fire in Shetland Way, Corby
Firefighters at the house fire in Shetland Way, Corby

A spokesman from NFRS said: “One appliance from Corby remains on scene to monitor the temperature at the property, but the other appliances have now returned to their stations.“At the height of the fire, five appliances were in attendance, and crews worked hard to prevent the spread of the fire. Two properties have been affected by the blaze, but there are no casualties to report.“Fire investigation officers will now attend the scene to determine a cause of the fire.“We would like to thank nearby residents for their patience and understanding while we have been dealing with this incident.”

