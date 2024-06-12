Fire officers to investigate cause of Corby Shetland Way house blaze
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) officers remain at the scene in Shetland Way, Corby after putting out the fire that gutted one home and damaged another.
The crews were called to the mid-terrace home just after midday today (June 12).
A spokesman from NFRS said: “One appliance from Corby remains on scene to monitor the temperature at the property, but the other appliances have now returned to their stations.“At the height of the fire, five appliances were in attendance, and crews worked hard to prevent the spread of the fire. Two properties have been affected by the blaze, but there are no casualties to report.“Fire investigation officers will now attend the scene to determine a cause of the fire.“We would like to thank nearby residents for their patience and understanding while we have been dealing with this incident.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.