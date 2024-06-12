Investigation officers are due on the scene of a Corby house fire to determine a cause of the blaze.

A spokesman from NFRS said: “One appliance from Corby remains on scene to monitor the temperature at the property, but the other appliances have now returned to their stations.“At the height of the fire, five appliances were in attendance, and crews worked hard to prevent the spread of the fire. Two properties have been affected by the blaze, but there are no casualties to report.“Fire investigation officers will now attend the scene to determine a cause of the fire.“We would like to thank nearby residents for their patience and understanding while we have been dealing with this incident.”