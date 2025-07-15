Fire investigation after Kettering house blaze

By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Jul 2025, 11:16 BST
Fire investigators will return to a Kettering house today to determine the cause of a blaze.

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to reports of a fire at a detached home in St Michael’s Road, Kettering shortly after 9.30pm yesterday (July 14).

Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of smoke billowing from a bedroom on the upper floor of a two-storey detached property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Emergency services called to Kettering house fire
Fire at a home in St Michael's Road, Kettering /National Worldplaceholder image
Fire at a home in St Michael's Road, Kettering /National World

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to douse the flames and prevent it from spreading. “At the height of the fire, there were five appliances in attendance. By 10.30pm, the fire was largely out, but firefighters remained on scene until 1.30am to dampen down and monitor temperatures.

“The Fire Service is returning to the property this morning to carry out an after-fire inspection, which will look at determining a cause.”

Related topics:KetteringNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice