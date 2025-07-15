Fire investigation after Kettering house blaze
Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to reports of a fire at a detached home in St Michael’s Road, Kettering shortly after 9.30pm yesterday (July 14).
Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of smoke billowing from a bedroom on the upper floor of a two-storey detached property.
A spokesman for NFRS said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to douse the flames and prevent it from spreading. “At the height of the fire, there were five appliances in attendance. By 10.30pm, the fire was largely out, but firefighters remained on scene until 1.30am to dampen down and monitor temperatures.
“The Fire Service is returning to the property this morning to carry out an after-fire inspection, which will look at determining a cause.”
