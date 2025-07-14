Emergency services called to Kettering house fire

Emergency services are on the scene of a house fire in Kettering tonight.

Neighbours raised the alarm at about 9.30pm when they smelt fumes and saw smoke billowing from the house in St Michael’s Road.

Firefighters from Kettering were joined by crews from Rothwell and Woodford Halse to tackle the blaze.

Residents rallied to help the family who live in the house checking they were all out of the house.

Firefighters on the scene of the fire in St Michael's Road/National World

Breathing apparatus was used by firefighters as they worked their way into the detached home.

A cordon remains in place, with St Michael’s Road closed from Seagrave Street to Argyll Street, to allow fire crews to deal with the incident.

Paramedics have attended the incident to check on the affected residents.