Emergency services called to Kettering house fire
Neighbours raised the alarm at about 9.30pm when they smelt fumes and saw smoke billowing from the house in St Michael’s Road.
Firefighters from Kettering were joined by crews from Rothwell and Woodford Halse to tackle the blaze.
Residents rallied to help the family who live in the house checking they were all out of the house.
Breathing apparatus was used by firefighters as they worked their way into the detached home.
A cordon remains in place, with St Michael’s Road closed from Seagrave Street to Argyll Street, to allow fire crews to deal with the incident.
Paramedics have attended the incident to check on the affected residents.
