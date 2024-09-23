Fire at Desborough home after lightning strikes roof
Firefighters were called to Arden Road in Desborough at 5.15pm on Saturday after violent storms swept through the area.
Crews tackled a blaze in the loft that had been started by the electrical storm.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival, firefighters found the loft space of a house fully involved in fire after being struck by
lightning.
“Fours crews and an aerial appliance attended at the height of the incident and quickly got to work to stop the fire spreading.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to help extinguish the blaze.
“One crew remained on the scene until just after 11pm to dampen down any remaining hotspots.”
