Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A home in Desborough was damaged after a lightning strike set fire to its loft.

Firefighters were called to Arden Road in Desborough at 5.15pm on Saturday after violent storms swept through the area.

Crews tackled a blaze in the loft that had been started by the electrical storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival, firefighters found the loft space of a house fully involved in fire after being struck by

Northants Fire and Rescue file picture/National World

lightning.

“Fours crews and an aerial appliance attended at the height of the incident and quickly got to work to stop the fire spreading.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to help extinguish the blaze.

“One crew remained on the scene until just after 11pm to dampen down any remaining hotspots.”