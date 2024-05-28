Find out which north Northamptonshire roads are set for repairs in the coming months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 20 roads across the north of the county are lined up for repairs.

As the weather starts to improve, North Northants Council (NNC) has started the spring and summer phase of its extensive highways repair programme.

Every year there is a planned programme of works which involves various treatment methods, running alongside the reactive maintenance that addresses issues highlighted by routine inspections and reports via the council’s website.

Roads everywhere are vulnerable in wintery weather as heavy rain, frost and snow all act to make surfaces more susceptible to deterioration.

Roads across the north of the county are set for repairs in the coming months

Although this winter has not seen extreme freezing temperatures, it has been very wet with the past 18 months being one of the wettest since records began.

Over the coming weeks, with highways partner Kier, repairs will include a mix of surface dressing treatments, micro asphalting and thermal road repairs.

Council bosses say these are proactive forms of maintenance offering a more cost-effective and sustainable solution, when compared to typical resurfacing schemes, that future-proof roads for up to 15 years.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: "A combination of winter weather and increased heavy usage causes damage to roads and footways not just here but throughout the UK.

"As well as winter weather causing damage to the roads it’s also more challenging in carrying out road repairs and many repair methods actually rely on the weather being warm and dry to be the most effective.

"The next few years will see the largest investment we have made to date on highways which includes a significant amount of capital spend.”

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “We know that having our roads repaired is a top priority for many of our residents and we’re determined to make an impact on the network over the coming months.

"A well-maintained highways network is essential in keeping our communities connected and helping the economy to grow.

"That’s why we’re continuing to invest more in our highways in the coming years.”

Edith Shah, general manager at Kier Transportation, said: “The surface treatment works taking place between now and October will protect the roads for years to come.

"We look forward to delivering these schemes on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council to offer a high-quality service - which focuses on minimising disruption, providing clear communication in the communities we work, and providing safer journeys for everyone using the network.”

Surface dressing

Surface dressing is the most cost-effective way to prolong the life of roads that show minor signs of deterioration.

It improves the road surface, skid resistance and seals the surface to stop water getting in.

This protects it from damage caused by severe winter weather conditions and traffic.

A thin film of bitumen is sprayed on to the road surface followed by one or two layers of chippings.

The chippings are then rolled into the bitumen to form an interlocking, long lasting surface.

The road is closed to carry out the work, but it's completed quickly and can be driven on straight away under reduced speed limits (to protect road workers and the public, as well as reduce the risk of damage from loose chippings).

Over the coming weeks, the programme will see surface dressing covering almost 134,400m2 of highways.

Schemes include:

- Wellingborough - Ditchford Lane

- Great Doddington - Cut Throat Lane

- Isham - A509 Kettering Road (Finedon Station Road to Niort Way roundabout)

- Rushton - Rushton Road (Rothwell Road, Rushton to Glendon Road, Rushton)

- Pytchley - Orlingbury Road (Broughton turn to Pytchley)

- Brampton Ash - A427 Harborough Road (Dingley to Stoke Albany)

- Finedon - Station Road (Finedon Station Road to Avenue Road)

- Irchester - Gypsy Lane (Wollaston Rd to A509 roundabout)

- Yarwell - Wansford road (county boundary to Suleyhay Road)

- Rushden - A6 Liberty Way (Newton Road roundabout to John Clarke Way roundabout)

- Great Doddington - A509 Wilby Way (Sainsbury's roundabout to the A45)

Microasphalt

Microasphalt is an economical way of resurfacing roads which are starting to show the first signs of wear and tear.

This is used when the structure of the road is good but the very top surface is beginning to wear and needs sealing to stop water getting in, preventing major deterioration.

Treatments usually take place between May and September.

Over the coming weeks, the programme will see micro-asphalting covering 24,940m2 of highways.

Schemes include:

- Kings Cliffe - West Street

- Desborough - Rothwell Road

- Rothwell - Rushton Road

- Wilbarston - Carlton Road

- Great Doddington – Glenfield Drive

Additional carriageway projects

- Islip - Phase 2 A6116 Thrapston roundabout - Resurfacing

- Harley Way, Brigstock – Resurfacing

- Rushton Road, Rushton - A6003 Hamburger roundabout to Glendon Hall/Glendon Rd junction - Resurfacing

- Finedon Road, Irthlingborough - whole length - Patching

- Ecton - A4500 Wellingborough Road – Re-texturing

- Corby - A6003 Uppingham Road – Re-texturing

Resurfacing

Resurfacing is the process of removing the existing surface course, and in some cases base layers, of the full width of the carriageway.

The carriageway is then replaced with new layers of material to extend the life of the road and ensure it remains safe for use.

Patching

Patching is the process of removing the defected areas of the carriageway to provide a cost-effective maintenance method to extend the life of the road where it is needed.

Re-texturing

Road re-texturing is a restoration treatment where the carriageway is blasted, with either high pressure water or small ball bearings, to restore surface texture.

The process is low cost and is generally used on roads in a good condition which just need improvements to skid resistance.

More information about forthcoming roadworks is available on the Improving Our Roads section of the council’s website.