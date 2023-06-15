Popular beauty brand The Body Shop is set to open its new store at Rushden Lakes later this month.

This newspaper recently revealed that the brand founded more than 40 years ago by Dame Anita Roddick is set to bring its wide range of skincare, haircare, bath and body products and cosmetics to the shopping complex just off the A45.

And we can now reveal the date for when the new store will be opening its doors to customers.

An opening date for The Body Shop has been announced

A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said they have been working with The Body Shop as they recruit for the new store which is due to open at the end of June.

The spokesman said: “The Body shop is supporting DWP customers - The Body Shop are opening at Rushden Lakes on June 29.

"Contact was made with their regional recruitment manager and an interview day was arranged at Rushden Jobcentre.

“As well as sourcing their own candidates, five interviews were offered to DWP customers, allowing these customers to avoid the on-line application process.”

Speaking to this newspaper last month, a spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “We can confirm that The Body Shop is joining Rushden Lakes – an exciting addition to our group of fantastic shops, restaurants and leisure outlets.”