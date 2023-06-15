News you can trust since 1897
Find out when The Body Shop is opening its new store at Rushden Lakes

Not long to wait now!
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST

Popular beauty brand The Body Shop is set to open its new store at Rushden Lakes later this month.

This newspaper recently revealed that the brand founded more than 40 years ago by Dame Anita Roddick is set to bring its wide range of skincare, haircare, bath and body products and cosmetics to the shopping complex just off the A45.

And we can now reveal the date for when the new store will be opening its doors to customers.

An opening date for The Body Shop has been announced
A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said they have been working with The Body Shop as they recruit for the new store which is due to open at the end of June.

The spokesman said: “The Body shop is supporting DWP customers - The Body Shop are opening at Rushden Lakes on June 29.

"Contact was made with their regional recruitment manager and an interview day was arranged at Rushden Jobcentre.

“As well as sourcing their own candidates, five interviews were offered to DWP customers, allowing these customers to avoid the on-line application process.”

Speaking to this newspaper last month, a spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “We can confirm that The Body Shop is joining Rushden Lakes – an exciting addition to our group of fantastic shops, restaurants and leisure outlets.”

The Body Shop will be joining the likes of Next, M&S, H&M, Superdrug and L’Occitane when it opens at the multi-million pound retail and leisure complex just off the A45 at Rushden.

