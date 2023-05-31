News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Popular beauty brand The Body Shop is coming to Rushden Lakes

The company is famous for not testing any products on animals
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Bosses at Rushden Lakes have confirmed that The Body Shop is coming to the multi-million pound retail and leisure development.

The popular beauty brand, which was founded more than 40 years ago by Dame Anita Roddick, is set to bring its wide range of skincare, haircare, bath and body products and cosmetics to the shopping complex just off the A45.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Rushden Lakes told the Northants Telegraph: “We can confirm that The Body Shop is joining Rushden Lakes – an exciting addition to our group of fantastic shops, restaurants and leisure outlets.”

The Body Shop is coming to Rushden LakesThe Body Shop is coming to Rushden Lakes
The Body Shop is coming to Rushden Lakes
Most Popular

The Body Shop will be joining the likes of Next, M&S, H&M, Superdrug and L’Occitane when it opens at Rushden Lakes.

While recruitment has started with the well-known brand advertising online for people interested in working for The Body Shop, it is not yet known when the new store will be opening.

Read More
Picture special - looking back at Rushden Lakes from its Skew Bridge days to tod...
Related topics:Rushden LakesA45Northants Telegraph