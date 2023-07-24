News you can trust since 1897
Final preparations are afoot as Rushden's new amalgamated school is set to open in September

The school merges Tennyson Road Infant School and Alfred Street Junior School
By William Carter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST

Alfred Lord Tennyson School in Rushden is on track for a September opening as final preparations are currently being made to allow a smooth transition.

Following the announcement in February that Alfred Street Junior and Tennyson Road Infant would come together for the forthcoming academic year, a new name was decided in May.

Today (July 24), the council has reiterated that the transition is on schedule.

Alfred Street Junior School in RushdenAlfred Street Junior School in Rushden
Alfred Street Junior School in Rushden
Councillor Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC)’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “As we reach the end of the school year, it is exciting that the opening date is getting closer.

"With final preparations underway I am looking forward to the new school opening its doors to all young people and their families in September.

“The council is committed to continuing to support the development of the new school and ensuring the very best outcomes for all of the pupils who go there.”

Prior to the beginning of the summer holidays, both schools have distributed the new school uniform to all pupils, funded by the council as the local authority assists in the transition to becoming a new school.

The new uniform will be red and will feature the new school logo, which will be based on designs created by pupils at the two existing schools.

Mrs Kelly O’Connor, the headteacher for the new school and current headteacher of Alfred Street Junior School, said: “I'm honoured to be appointed as the headteacher of the new school, Alfred Lord Tennyson and I am excited about our new journey with the children, staff and parents.

“There’s lots going on as we make final preparations for our opening in September and I’d like to thank all concerned in the school community for their hard work and commitment.”

The new school will open on the two existing sites on September 1 with nursery, reception and years 1 and 2 at the old Tennyson Road site, and Years 3 to 6 at the Alfred Street location.

Tennyson Road Infant School formally closes its doors on August 31, as one of the schools had to enforce a ‘technical closure’ in order for the amalgamation to take place.

Alfred Lord Tennyson School officially opens on September 1.

