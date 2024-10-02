'Fear not' KFC fans as Kettering restaurant future revealed

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:47 GMT
Bargain buckets, boneless banquets and popcorn chicken will still be available for KFC fans as the future of Kettering’s Pegasus Court outlet has been confirmed.

With the developers set to demolish the former Hobson’s Choice pub, restaurants Mazza and Frankie & Benny’s, as well as Kettering’s Odeon cinema, eyes had turned to KFC that occupies part of the ‘leisure park’ site.

But KFC’s owners have once again reassured their fans the restaurant and drive thru will remain open.

KFC Kettering /National World
KFC Kettering /National World

A KFC spokesman said: “Fear not KFC fans of Kettering!

"Our leisure park restaurant is open as usual, and there are no plans to close.”

Opening hours for the restaurant are Sunday to Wednesday 11am to 9pm and Thursday to Saturday 11am to 10pm. The drive thru is open Sunday to Wednesday 11am to 10pm and Thursday to Saturday 11am to 11pm.

The spokesman added: "Before you visit, make sure you check out our latest opening times at https://www.kfc.co.uk/kfc-near-me/kettering-leisure-park.”

